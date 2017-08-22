WWE Rumors: Hulk Hogan Teases Return To Be WWE Superstar’s Manager, Praises Big Man

There have been WWE rumors that Hulk Hogan might make a return to WWE, and recently, he teased doing just that. The former WWE champion has been away from WWE for some time, ever since comments he made that were leaked on audio. However, there has been an underlying belief that WWE would let time move fans away from Hogan’s scandal, and then he would make a big return to World Wrestling Entertainment. Recently, the professional wrestling superstar praised one of the newest stars within WWE and even teased taking on a role with him at ringside.

In a recent report from Still Real to Us, it’s noted how the Hulkster praised big man Braun Strowman. Hogan tweeted a message on Sunday night, the same night that Strowman was involved in a Fatal 4-Way with Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, and the WWE Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar.

The Hulkster indicated he was thinking, “I should’ve been the ref or @BraunStrowman manager, he looks like the new Huckster to me brother.”

Hogan added a SummerSlam hashtag to the tweet as well. Strowman came up on the losing end in the match, but he did quite a bit of damage throughout the match, nearly sidelining the champion after dumping a table on him.

So could Hulkster help Strowman? Hogan was, of course, the catalyst for helping to make professional wrestling a mainstream phenomenon. He’s also no stranger to being around some of the biggest and baddest in the business, including current WWE star The Big Show and the late, great Andre the Giant. In terms of the current WWE landscape, Braun Strowman is certainly becoming the best big man in the business as he continues a nice push. As Cageside Seats reported, Strowman will take on Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship. The site reports it will be the main event match at the next WWE Raw pay-per-view, No Mercy 2017.

Hanging at the beach thinking,I should've been the ref or @BraunStrowman manager,he looks like the new Hulkster to me brotherHH #summerslam — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) August 21, 2017

Strowman has certainly been a destructive force within the WWE ever since he split from The Wyatt Family and became part of the Monday Night Raw roster. His matches with Roman Reigns were highly entertaining, spanning a lengthy feud which saw announcers’ tables, WWE sets, and ambulances destroyed in the process. Strowman also participated in multiple “gimmick” matches, ranging from a Dumpster Match against Kalisto to an Ambulance Match with Reigns. Now, he’s part of the main title picture.

Hulk Hogan has been known to cut some great promos to fire up WWE fans. He’s also learned from some of the best in the business when it comes to being a “mouthpiece.” That certainly would include Jimmy “The Mouth of the South” Hart, who helped manage Hulkster at one point in his career. Based on that experience, he could help provide promos for Strowman, although one has to wonder if Paul Heyman might be in line for that job when Brock Lesnar decides to depart. Heyman would also be a perfect fit, as he’s managed Brock, CM Punk, and The Big Show during their WWE careers.

It all remains to be seen when Hulk Hogan actually returns, though. Fans seem to want it and Hogan is teasing it, so it’s only a matter of time.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]