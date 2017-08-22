‘YR’ Spoilers For Week Of Aug 28: Ashley Uncovers Graham’s Deception, Dina’s Alzheimer’s Secret Revealed

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Dina Mergeron’s (Marla Adams) Alzheimer’s condition could soon reach a critical stage where it is impossible for her to keep the signs of her illness from members of her family. Although she is already exhibiting early symptoms of the illness, her children, including Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson), are not yet aware of it. Ashley mistakes the mild symptoms she notices for depression and suggests Dina could overcome the effect by getting busy doing something.

Graham Struggles To Keep Dina’s Alzheimer’s Diagnosis Under Wraps

Meanwhile, Graham Bloodworth (Max Shippee) is hoping that he and Dina will be able to complete the purpose of her visit to Genoa City quickly enough so that they can return to Europe before the symptoms of her Alzheimer’s disease become prominent and thus difficult to hide. Presently, only Graham is aware of Dina’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis and he is doing everything possible to keep the information under wraps. If Dina’s condition deteriorates rapidly, Graham will come under increasing pressure as he struggles to cover up the evidence. This is one reason why he is anxious that Dina quickly complete whatever she came to Genoa City to do so that they can return to Europe as soon as possible.

However, it looks like Dina is not in a hurry to leave. She probably thinks she still has plenty of time before her symptoms become bad enough to be noticeably incapacitating. Meanwhile, she continues to work at Jabot.

Ashley Uncovers Graham’s Deception

Viewers know that Graham has a secret deal with Dina. While the details of the deal are unknown, it is clear that he is in charge of her personal affairs and that she is paying him generously to attend to her needs. We also know that Dina has willed the bulk of her estate to Graham. It also appears that he accompanied her to Genoa City so that she can fulfill one of her last wishes which might be to connect with her children for the last time before she plunges irretrievably into Alzheimer’s disability, according to CDL.

'Young and the Restless': Dina Mergeron returns to Genoa City https://t.co/Dv1y43Uu2l pic.twitter.com/2KvIuVGmkt — Blasting News (@BlastingNews) May 16, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate, however, that there is still a darker side to the secret deal between Dina and Graham. Some have pointed to instances in which Graham appears to indicate that he alone can fulfill Dina’s wish and that her children cannot. This has led some fans to suggest that Dina might have made a death pact with Graham and that Graham might have scheduled a euthanasia for Dina.

Thus, it could mean that while Graham’s part of the bargain is to ensure that Dina dies at the scheduled time with dignity, Dina’s part of the bargain is her decision to will the bulk of her estate to Graham.

Graham will do everything in his power to conceal the facts and details of such an agreement from Dina’s children because it is clear that if they find out they would intervene and try to convince Dina to change her mind. If that happens, Graham will fight back with all that he has because of what is at stake for him. He has devoted so many years of his life to serving Dina and he won’t want lose his reward.

Marla Adams Reprises Dina Mergeron on The Young and the Restless https://t.co/AFuS84u0Q8 #YR pic.twitter.com/lfTR3l3Iry — Daytime Confidential (@dcconfidential) March 8, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of August 28 indicate an even darker side to Graham and that Ashley will eventually uncover his deception.

Billy Steals Information From Dina

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Billy (Jason Thompson) investigates Dina as part of efforts to dig up dirt about Jabot and Jack. A recent Y&R promo video shows Billy stealing information that appears to be a password from Dina’s laptop when he visited her suite.

It is uncertain what Billy discovers when he uses the password, but it is likely to have something to do with Dina’s health condition and possibly also her secret pact with Graham.

It also remains to be seen exactly how Billy’s discovery ties in with Ashley’s.

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]