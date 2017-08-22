Gwen Stefani Has Reportedly Met Gavin Rossdale’s New Girlfriend Sophia Thomalia

Gwen Stefani’s ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, the father of her three sons, recently went public with his new, much younger girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, on Instagram. However, so far, Stefani doesn’t have any issues with the relationship.

According to a new report, Gwen Stefani, 47, isn’t stressing over her 51-year-old ex-husband’s new romance because she’s so over the moon with her own relationship with 40-year-old country singer Blake Shelton.

“[Gwen Stefani] is really happy for Gavin. She’s met Sophia and she really likes her,” an insider revealed to Hollywood Life on August 22.

Gavin Rossdale and Sophia Thomalia first went public with their relationship earlier this year, but it wasn’t until last month when they traveled to Reno, Nevada. Since then, the Bush singer has continued to share images of his girlfriend online.

Continuing on to Hollywood Life, the source said that while leaving Gavin Rossdale was extremely painful for Gwen Stefani, it led her to Blake Shelton, and two years after their relationship began, they are still going strong. They’re also continuing to act as a family with Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale’s three children, 11-year-old Kingston, nine-year-old Zuma, and three-year-old Apollo.

When Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale announced their divorce in August of 2015, their many fans were shocked. Then, months later, as Stefani went public with Shelton, rumors began swirling in regard to Rossdale’s alleged relationship with their former nanny, Mindy Mann.

Gwen Stefani went public with her relationship with Blake Shelton in late 2015 as they filmed the ninth season of The Voice alongside one another. As fans may recall, Stefani first joined the show during Season 7, but it wasn’t until two seasons later when things between her and her co-star turned romantic.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been very public with their romance in the years since they began dating, and as they continue to travel back and forth between her home in Los Angeles and his residence in Oklahoma, Stefani regularly treats her fans and followers to social media posts of the two of them and her kids.

