Chelsea Clinton Jumps To Barron Trump’s Defense, Attacks Conservative Media Outlet That Criticized His Attire

Chelsea Clinton has come to the defense of Barron Trump, attacking a conservative media outlet that critiqued the attire of the 10-year-old son of President Donald Trump.

Clinton was no stranger to criticism during her eight years as First Daughter of President Bill Clinton, often the butt of jokes for her appearance. Though Chelsea has become an increasingly vocal critic of Donald Trump, she apparently draws the line when it comes to attacks on his family.

This week, the right-leaning website Daily Caller published an article that criticized Barron Trump for wearing shorts and t-shirts around the White House. The article — titled “It’s High Time Barron Trump Starts Dressing Like He’s In the White House” — is actually written by a Trump supporter named Ford Springer. In the article, Springer criticized Barron for a picture in which he was wearing a graphic t-shirt while his father was in a suit and mother Melania Trump sported a white and yellow dress.

“Think about how many times your parents forced you to dress up when you were a kid for a special occasion,” Springer wrote. “No matter how hard you resisted, it was inevitable, you weren’t leaving the house until you had your tie tied, your shirt tucked in nice and neat with your hair combed, and a blazer on.

“That’s not how it goes for the president’s youngest child.”

That did not sit well with Chelsea Clinton, who tweeted a link to the story and a defense of Barron Trump.

“It’s high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves,” Chelsea Clinton wrote.

As AOL.com reported, many others on Twitter echoed Chelsea’s sentiment, standing up for Barron Trump and noting that a 10-year-old should be given the chance to be a kid without having to face the same pressures as politicians who willingly place themselves in the spotlight.

Others pointed out that Barron Trump does dress up when the occasion calls for it, including at this year’s Easter event on the White House lawn.

Chelsea Clinton was just shy of her 13th birthday when she moved into the White House. Barron Trump is a relative newcomer to Washington, having stayed behind initially to complete his school year in Manhattan while his father moved to the White House.

This is not the first time that Chelsea Clinton has stood up for Donald Trump. Back in January, when Donald Trump was inaugurated, Chelsea posted another tweet that was both critical of Donald Trump and defensive of his youngest son. Chelsea Clinton also has connections to the family beyond Donald Trump. As the New York Daily News noted, Chelsea has been longtime friends with Ivanka Trump, Donald’s eldest daughter.

