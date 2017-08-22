Peggy Sulahian Slams Tamra After ‘Watch Yourself’ Comment

Peggy Sulahian is the newest housewife on The Real Housewives of Orange County and while she’s confident in who she is, she didn’t make the best first impression with Meghan King Edmonds. Peggy literally pinched Meghan’s lips together and she was tired of hearing about the ladies’ drama with one another. It was during her event that she pinched Meghan’s lips when she talked about the drama from Ireland. On last night’s episode of the show, she grew tired of listening to Tamra Judge’s drama with Vicki Gunvalson.

According to a new Bravo report, Peggy Sulahian is now revealing that she wasn’t happy to hear Tamra’s comments about her after their confrontation at Lydia McLaughlin’s launch party. Sulahian had revealed that she was tired of hearing about the drama between the ladies and Vicki and she told Judge to let it go and move on. What Peggy didn’t know was that Tamra had indeed moved on and had just been asked by Lydia about meeting up with Vicki. Her aggressive timing was definitely off.

Good x's @javierscantina with my hubby @dikosulahian #peggysulahian #housewife100 #dikosulahian #ownednotborrowed #dikodesigns A post shared by Peggy Sulahian (@peggysulahian) on Aug 18, 2017 at 10:40pm PDT

In her blog, Peggy Sulahian is now revealing that she felt Judge volunteered information about the feud and she didn’t do anything to get more information about the situation. Of course, Judge probably never intended for Sulahian to get involved in the drama.

“Tamra volunteered to inform me about the accusations made by Vicki and when I told her that she was dwelling on it, she became very defensive. Her defense turned into attack, while my goal was not to make her feel uncomfortable,” Peggy explains in her blog.

” I don’t appreciate Tamra speaking out of anger and telling me to “watch myself.” I feel that it’s very rude and uncalled for, considering I had no malicious intent by offering my advice,” she concludes, according to Bravo.

All smiles ❤ #rhoc #100thhousewife shop the dress (Maria Lucia Hohan) and clutch (Olympia Le tan) @atelier7918 A post shared by Peggy Sulahian (@peggysulahian) on Aug 13, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

While Peggy may have felt that she was just trying to help, Tamra was furious about her decision to get involved in the conversation. She literally just popped into the conversation, asking the ladies what they were talking about. She also explained that she was growing tired of the ladies talking about drama from last year. But as Judge explained in a confessional interview, Sulahian doesn’t know everything that has happened between Vicki and the ladies. The whole “rehash it or move on” seems easy for her to say, but hard for the ladies to do.

What do you think of Peggy Sulahian’s comments about Tamra? Do you think Peggy will be able to fight off Judge’s aggressive personality and stand strong after what Tamra will say about her behind her back?

[Featured Image by Bravo]