Throughout the history of the Housewives franchise, it has been Joe Giudice, who has been accused of cheating on his wife Teresa Giudice, but now the shoe is on the other foot and it’s Teresa in the hot seat. In the first RHONJ season, 8 teaser video Kim D is once again stirring up trouble suggesting the Teresa Giudice was “rekindling an old flame” while husband Joe Giudice is behind bars. Throw in the return of Danielle Staub, and it’s fair to assume that rumors about Teresa will be prevalent.

Teresa Giudice, who is thought to be one of the top Housewives who has portrayed herself as the ultimate “ride or die” kind of gal, says she will follow husband Joe Giudice to the ends of the earth. And Teresa Giudice might have to prove that if Joe is deported back to Italy after getting out of prison.

But even though RHONJ Teresa Giudice has said she would move to Italy with Joe, that doesn’t mean she wants to. Teresa Giudice is doing everything she can to call in favors with Celebrity Apprentice friend Donald Trump to keep Joe Giudice from being deported.

“Teresa has been scrambling to try to get the deportation waived, and it’s not happening yet.”

In the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 trailer, Kim D tells Siggy Flicker and Dolores Catania that Teresa Giudice has been cheating on husband Joe, who is still behind bars.

“She rekindled an old flame.”

Teresa is understandably livid and asks Dolores why she didn’t tell Kim D it wasn’t true. The rumor seems to have hit a sensitive spot in Giudice.

“Not f***ng true! You should’ve f***ng stuck up for me!”

But sources are saying that Kim D has additional details about Teresa’s alleged affair.

“Teresa had been seeing another man for at least five months and was sexting him constantly.”

But Teresa’s lawyer, James J. Leonard, Jr. says that the whole story is false.

While Teresa Giudice was in prison, there were constant rumors that RHONJ husband Joe Giudice was running around with strippers and bartenders. But Teresa says she doesn’t believe that Joe cheated on her, and she insists she is not cheating on him while he is behind bars. But the rumors persist that Teresa Giudice has been seeing a New Jersey businessman on the sly.

And once again it’s Kim D behind the stories, and she thinks that Teresa should leave Joe Giudice once and for all.

“They’ve been pretty cozy I’m going to say in the last five months. I think Teresa has every right to go out and find somebody else. She should leave Joe.”

As is now the trend, when Teresa Giudice is asked for a comment, her attorney responds in her place claiming that Teresa has always been faithful to husband Joe Giudice.

“They are 1,000 percent false and have been manufactured by attention-seeking lowlifes who have no moral compass. The only man in Teresa’s life is Joe Giudice. Period. End of story.”

Sources say that the subject of Teresa’s “secret boyfriend” will be a regular topic on the coming season of Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Do you think there is any truth to the rumors that Real Housewives Teresa Giudice is cheating on husband Joe Giudice while he is behind bars?

