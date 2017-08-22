13 Reasons Why Season 1 had fans theorizing about all the reasons Hannah killed herself. However, fans also had some crazy theories about other characters, especially when it came to Tony. Now, actor Christian Navarro, who plays the character, has spoken out about one particular theory. Is Tony really a ghost?

Yes, that has been the theory. Fans speculated this very quickly since Tony only seems to interact with Clay in the very beginning. He shows up just when Clay needs him and helps to guide him through listening to the tapes. Navarro found the theories odd and crazy, especially since throughout the series, he is seen interacting with many other characters on the screen. Jess, Alex, and many others even mention him, and he is there in the final episode giving Olivia the thumb drive with all the tapes in MP3 format.

Navarro told Elite Daily that while the ghost theory would be cool, it is definitely not true. The actor found the theories shocking but interesting at the same time. The ghost theories were something he’d never initially considered, especially since he knew that he would interact with so many other characters.

#13ReasonsWhy Season 2 just added even more characters to the mix, including Tony’s boxing trainer https://t.co/ciFNMcNGWa pic.twitter.com/ldB8qzjq6Q — HelloGiggles.com (@hellogiggles) August 11, 2017

As for Tony’s character in 13 Reasons Why Season 2, there is hope that the audience will learn more about him. The actor would like to delve more into who Tony is and why he was the one chosen to send the tapes from person to person. He played a major role throughout the first season and certainly helped to guide Clay, but fans never really learned that much about him. Navarro admits that the caretaker role has now played out. Season 2 needs to see him act more independently and maybe have Clay take on the role of caretaker for Tony.

Tony ! ???? him and his car such a hottie ???????? He's so BadAss in the show ! #13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/21sbdlYl4p — 13 Reasons Why (@Fan_P1102) July 28, 2017

13 Reasons Why Season 2 is set after the events of the Season 1 finale. Hannah’s parents now know about the tapes, and Jess’ dad knows about his daughter’s rape. Season 2 will tell Jess’ story as everyone attempts to mend and recover from the horrors of the last season. The second season will be told with Jess as the new narrator as she deals with and accepts that she was raped and then takes steps to recover from that.

13 Reasons Why Season 2 is set to return to Netflix sometime in 2018.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]