Who Is Margaret Josephs? Meet The Newest Addition To The ‘RHONJ’ Cast

Margaret Josephs is the latest addition to the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

On August 22, Bravo TV confirmed Josephs’ addition to the show and revealed several details about her in her official cast bio.

According to the bio, Margaret Josephs, who hails from Elizabeth, New Jersey, is known for her infectious smile, big lashes, and blonde pigtails, which have garnered her the nickname “Powerhouse in Pigtails,” and was added to the group earlier this year.

Margaret Josephs is currently starring in a full-time role on The Real Housewives of New Jersey alongside returning housewives Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Siggy Flicker, and Dolores Catania. Meanwhile, former housewife Danielle Staub is also returning to the show but, as the Inquisitr previously reported, she will be seen only in a friend role.

As a report by the Dirty revealed earlier this year, Margaret Josephs was brought to the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey by her friend, Siggy Flicker, and didn’t know the other women prior to filming.

Margaret Josephs shares one son and three stepchildren with first husband Jan Josephs, and is now married to a man who goes by the name “Super Joe.” According to Bravo TV, “Super Joe” is a motorcycle-riding plumber and contractor who eloped with the new reality star four years ago.

A post shared by Margaret Josephs (@therealmargaretjosephs) on Jun 19, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

Margaret Josephs may be starring on The Real Housewives of New Jersey but she’s much more than a housewife. In fact, Josephs has quite an impressive resume. As Bravo TV’s bio revealed, the new reality star graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City with a degree in Marketing and Fashion Design and later worked at the New York Garment Center as a designer. Then, nearly two decades ago, Margaret Josephs launched a line of home accessories, Macbeth Collection by Margaret Josephs.

A post shared by Margaret Josephs (@therealmargaretjosephs) on Jul 6, 2017 at 8:16pm PDT

To see more of Margaret Josephs and her co-stars, including Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Siggy Flicker, Teresa Giudice, and Danielle Staub, don’t miss the premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 on October 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV and check out the new season’s trailer below.

[Featured Image by Margaret Josephs/Instagram]