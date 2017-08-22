Jenelle Evans Gets Into A Twitter War With Co-Star Kailyn Over Who Leaked Her Pregnancy

Things are heating up on social media between Teen Mom 2 stars Jenelle Evans and Kailyn Lowry. In the most recent episode of the show, Kailyn discusses her pregnancy with her third child with a friend of hers, saying that she wanted to hide the pregnancy until she was further along due to the fact that she had suffered a miscarriage in the past. However, the star revealed that before she even had a chance to let her fans know about her bundle of joy, Jenelle Evans had already leaked it to fans online with a Tweet congratulating her.

When Jenelle was called out for her behavior, the mother-of-three quickly turned the tables on Kail’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, saying he was responsible. Javi, however, denies this is the case, even after Kail threatened to release nude photos of him and photos of him engaging in sexual activity with another woman.

But now Jenelle Evans has taken to Twitter, the best way she knows how, to settle the score.

Jenelle is still trying to shift the blame to Javi, but says that she never even spoke to him to get the dirt.

“Javi told my friend that owns a website that Kail was pregnant. Javi then leaked it to the media through my friend. Never talked to Javi,” Jenelle defensively tweeted in a now deleted social media rant.

Before deleting her tweets to Kail, Jenelle wrote to her quoting Teen Mom 2 in her own defense, with Javi saying that Kailyn “doesn’t know I know.”

Despite yet another drama on social media, Jenelle Evans is getting ready for her wedding to fiance David Eason. The pair recently traveled to New York City to put the finishing touches on their wedding party for their nuptials which will take place next month.

Due to a court hearing and facing a possible 60 days in jail, it was possible David was going to miss his own walk down the aisle. However, he lucked out at the last minute with the judge granted him a stay. He has to continue fighting his violation of protection order, but at least he’ll be a married man next time.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]