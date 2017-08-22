‘Dance Moms’ Spoilers: Chloe Lukasiak’s Return Shakes Things Up For The ALDC In The Season 7, Episode 18 Show

Dance Moms is back, and so is fan-favorite dancer Chloe Lukasiak. Viewers were treated to plenty of drama in Part 1 of “Out With Abby, In With Chloe,” and Part 2 airs Tuesday night on Lifetime. What spoilers are available for this jam-packed episode?

As everybody saw during the last episode, Abby Lee Miller was nowhere to be found, and the Abby Lee Dance Company Elite Team girls were working with choreographer Laurieann Gibson. Tears were shed as everybody adjusted to Gibson’s style, and things got tense at the competition as Jill Vertes, Kendall’s mom, butt heads with Christi Lukasiak. Dance Moms spoilers tease that there is more drama to come involving Jill and Christi during Tuesday’s show.

The show’s Twitter page shares a Dance Moms spoiler preview showing that Jill will lash out at Christi, accusing her of always trying to play the victim, while Laurieann looks stunned as she watches the chaos. Viewers will see Chloe spend time comforting Christi, notes Life & Style, as both Lukasiak ladies try to adjust to being back in the midst of this drama.

What about the competition itself? Chloe will be competing with the Murrieta Dance Project against the ALDC, and Dance Moms spoilers hint that MDP’s group piece titled “Devil’s Playground” will take first place in the competition while the ALDC fails to place in the top three with their group piece titled “Judgement Day.” Camryn Bridges, Maesi Caes, and Nia Frazier all have solos in this competition, but it sounds as if none of them place in their respective groups.

Fans who follow Dance Moms spoilers know that Abby does not return to the girls or the show, but former Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke will be taking over the ALDC team soon. Chloe may be competing with the MDP this week, but she and Christi do make their way back to their old stomping grounds and team not too far down the road. The Lukasiaks have some things to work through with the ALDC girls and moms, but viewers will see some fun, happy moments as the season continues.

Tune into Dance Moms airing on Lifetime on Tuesday, August 22 to see Chloe Lukasiak perform with the Murrieta Dance Project against the gals from the Abby Lee Dance Company. How do the girls manage to come back together, and will it lead them back to the top spots in the competitions? Fans cannot wait to see what comes next, and they are thrilled that the series is back again with new episodes.

This magical being @brynn.rumfallo slays the dance in a real way???????????? #dancemoms A post shared by Laurieann "Harlee" Gibson (@boomkack) on Mar 6, 2017 at 12:42pm PST

#Savage mode @kalanihilliker my superstar ate these 8 counts for Life ⭐️⭐️#dancemoms get ready???????????? #nextup A post shared by Laurieann "Harlee" Gibson (@boomkack) on Mar 6, 2017 at 6:50pm PST

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]