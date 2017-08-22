‘Y&R’ Tuesday Recap: Victoria Blasts Hilary, Nick Worries About A Newman-Abbott War, And Abby Moves In

The Y&R recap for Tuesday, August 22 teases that Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) settle into their new roles as roommates. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) puts Hilary (Mishael Morgan) on blast for airing a video of her. Nick voices his concerns about an impending Newman/Abbott family war to his mother, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). It looks like a great episode ahead of The Young and the Restless.

At the tack house, Nikki is surprised to see Abby (Melissa Ordway) moving her things into Nick’s former home. Abby explains that Victor (Eric Braeden) kicked Nick out and begged her to move in. Nikki cannot believe that Victor would stoop this low. Young and the Restless spoilers state Nikki didn’t blame Abby but warned her to be careful because it might not be long before Victor turns on her, too.

Across town, Nick unpacks his boxes at Chelsea’s penthouse. Nick notices that Chelsea seems anxious about him moving in. Y&R spoilers indicate Nick asks her if they are moving too fast. Chelsea reassures him that she is happy about it.

SheKnows Soaps reported that Nikki arrives at Chelsea’s penthouse to catch up with Nick. She cannot believe Victor kicked him out and asked Abby to move in the tack house. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate the talk quickly turns to Jack (Peter Bergman). Nikki brushes off the idea that their relationship would ignite a Newman/Abbott feud.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victoria will blast Hilary for airing her fight with Ben on GC Buzz. She will demand they pull the footage from being shown online. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) states they can’t pull the story at this point. Victoria accuses Hilary of being a bottom feeder and stalker and warns her not to cross her.

At Lily’s (Christel Khalil) place, she reassures Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) he wasn’t out of line for kissing her. Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Jordan has wanted to lock lips with her since Cane (Daniel Goddard) moved out of her home. Lily reminds Jordan that she is still married. Lily looked confused and unsettled by the smooch. Y&R rumors suggest that Lily and Cane could split for good soon.

Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Neil (Kristoff St. John) gave Victoria a bridge loan. Devon (Bryton James) was confused about why he didn’t run it by him first. Neil replied that it was time sensitive and would help Lily get back to work. Later, Neil meets with Cane and tells him that he has to prove himself to Lily or he will lose her forever.

Victoria says that her hearing has been jumbled since bumping her head a few weeks ago. Her doctor sends her to get an EEG, which comes back normal. Her doctor urged her to reduce the stress in her life.

At the Club, Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victoria texts Cane to meet her at Brash & Sassy. When he arrives, she thanks him for saving her company. She mentions that she saw his name on a table in Ben’s room, prompting her to leave before signing a contract. However, he’s still fired.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Hilary seemed rattled by Victoria’s threats. She reassures Mariah that she can handle everything Victoria dishes out, but Mariah isn’t so sure.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]