Audrey Roloff Continues Bare Pregnancy Belly Trend, ‘LPBW’ Star Plans ‘More Babies’ Before Giving Birth

Audrey Roloff from Little People, Big World continued the bare pregnancy belly trend on social media on Monday and also recently shared plans to have “more babies” before giving birth to her first child. The 26-year-old first-time mom and wife to Little People, Big World star Jeremy Roloff has shared several photos on social media of her growing baby bump since the couple first announced their pregnancy back in February. A bare baby bump photo from Monday prompted some of Audrey Roloff’s well-intentioned Facebook followers to offer positive advice about not continuing the trend to show bare body parts in public, while Audrey herself shared in a recent interview that she’s already planning to grow her family just weeks from giving birth to baby girl Roloff.

Jeremy Roloff, 27, from the long-running TLC reality TV series Little People, Big World married longtime girlfriend Audrey Roloff, 26, almost three years ago in September of 2014. The couple, that’s known for giving other traditional married couples advice on how to have “better than average marriages,” publicly announced they were expecting their first child in February of this year, just three months after Jeremy’s fraternal twin brother Zach Roloff announced that he was expecting his first child with wife Tori. While Tori Roloff, 26, was a bit more modest in her covered baby bump photos that she regularly posted on her personal Instagram account, Audrey Roloff has shared a lot of uncovered baby bump photos throughout the last six months, prompting some of her social media followers to finally say on Monday that they are “sick” of Audrey showing her belly.

The pregnancy photo that finally pushed some of Audrey Roloff’s loyal followers to their breaking point was uploaded to Facebook on Monday and shows how Audrey’s #almost39weeks bare baby bump has dropped — which means first-time mom Audrey could give birth in just a few weeks. LGBTQ Nation shared last year that Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are an “ultra-Christian TLC family” and inspires traditional “covenant marriages” through their blog Beating 50 Percent, a lifestyle blog that has grown to over 60,000 followers since the Little People, Big World newlywed couple launched the site over a year ago. Jeremy and Audrey Roloff also share their Christian values in a lengthy blog post on Beating 50 Percent and continuing to show naked body parts on social media isn’t sitting well with some of the Beating 50 Percent audience.

Audrey Roloff has gained over 100,000 followers on her personal Facebook account from both her marriage blog and also from Jeremy’s popular TV series Little People, Big World. Some followers that have flowed over from the Beating 50 Percent Facebook page to Audrey Roloff’s personal Facebook page don’t agree with Audrey showing off her uncovered body parts, even though showing off naked baby bumps has become a trend on social media. Netmums challenges pregnant women to question whether the “naked baby bump photo trend” is classy or tacky, and some of Audrey Roloff’s Facebook followers think that posing nude for any reason is inappropriate. One comment on Monday’s naked baby bump photo cautions that “showing your body” to your Facebook viewers is a “disgrace.”

Other followers were quick to defend Audrey’s decision to continue to share bare baby bump photos on Facebook by saying that it’s only her belly and “not her entire body,” while other comments compare Monday’s photo to wearing a bathing suit in public. Overall, Audrey Roloff’s followers agree that “pregnancy is a beautiful thing” and there’s no shame in showing “naked bellies.”

But Audrey’s bare baby bump photos aren’t the only thing that’s been criticized on social media as she nears full-term. Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff also shared a photo on Facebook on Monday that shows a pregnant Audrey Roloff watching the 2017 great American solar eclipse, which led to comments saying that pregnant women should not watch the eclipse. However, Click2Houston shared that “there’s no scientific way” that watching a solar eclipse “can be harmful to pregnant women and even lead to deformities in babies.”

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are due to welcome their baby girl on August 31, and Little People, Big World fans are anxiously waiting to see photos of the couple’s first-born child. According to In Touch Weekly on Monday, Audrey is already planning “more babies” before her first baby is even born. Audrey revealed in a recent interview that she wants at least four children and also shared via Us Weekly three days ago that the birth of her baby girl will not be featured on the upcoming season of Little People, Big World — unlike the birth of Zach and Tori’s firstborn child, baby Jackson Kyle Roloff. According to Audrey, nerves play a part in not allowing the Little People, Big World camera crew into the delivery room.

Audrey Roloff has not yet responded to Monday’s disgruntled Facebook followers complaints about continuing to post her naked belly in a public forum, but some of Audrey’s more understanding followers suggest that she should “have a plaster cast” of her pregnant tummy.

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Facebook]