Ray J & Princess Love’s Dog Almost Dies– Locked For Days In Closet

Ray J and his wife Princess Love almost suffered a devastating loss recently after they came home from vacation. The couple found one of their dogs unconscious in their closet.

According to TMZ, the dog was left there by a construction worker who was part of a crew doing renovations on the house while Ray J and Princess were away. The construction firm says their worker put the dog in the closet while he was doing work in the room and forgot to let it go when he left.

The dog was in there for days without food or water.

When Princess and Ray J returned, their pet was having seizures and needed to be rushed to a vet’s office where she received treatment for four days. TMZ reports that the dog’s medical bills came in at over $5,000 and she’ll have to undergo kidney treatment for the rest of her life due to severe organ damage. They’ve sent the construction company the bill for their dog’s veterinary care.

Ray J and Princess Love are animal lovers. They currently have 5 Maltese dogs, a French bulldog and two rabbits according to this post on his Instagram page. The Love And Hip Hop: Hollywood stars also recently added a bird to their family of pets. Given that they take care of lots of animals, it’s easy to wonder why they didn’t leave them in the care of someone else while their home was being renovated.

According to the Montrose Daily Press, this isn’t the first time that Ray J has had to shell out a lot of loot to save a pooch.

In 2015, the “One Wish” singer spent $6,000 to save his new puppy Louie after the little guy developed a 105 degree fever caused by pneumonia.

Ray J and Princess Love were married in August 2016 and recently Ray has been sparking rumors that his wife might be pregnant. He put up an Instagram photo of his house being renovated with a caption saying that he’s building a house for his wife and kids. He also captioned a photo of Princess with a note that his first and second priority were in the picture. So, a baby could soon join the family. Hope their pets don’t get too jealous.

Do you think that the construction company is responsible for Ray J and Princess Love’s vet bills? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

