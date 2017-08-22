Danielle Staub Wants A Full-Time Role On ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Season 8; Cast Photo, Trailer Shared

Danielle Staub is returning to Bravo for the eighth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but unfortunately, she hasn’t been given a full-time role.

Earlier this week, the cast photo for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 was released and while there was a new addition to the group, the new cast member wasn’t Danielle Staub. Instead, following Staub’s highly anticipated return to the reality show, Margaret Josephs was added to the series in a full-time role.

On August 22, All About the Real Housewives shared an image of the official Season 8 cast and revealed that Danielle Staub is now urging fans to demand that Bravo TV upgrade her from a friend of the wives role to a full-time role. The outlet also said that Staub is expected to appear in nearly every episode and wasn’t happy to learn that she hadn’t nabbed an official housewife role.

Following news of her part-time role, Danielle Staub took to Instagram and encouraged her fans and followers to reach out to the network and to Andy Cohen and request that she be considered for a full-time Season 8 role.

“I need all my supporters from #rhonj to #follow @daniellesmafia,” Danielle Staub wrote. “My return is in your hands all of you kept asking, and now here I am.”

A post shared by Danielle Staub (@danielle_staub) on Aug 16, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

Earlier this year, after Danielle was spotted filming the eighth season with her co-stars, a source told All About the Real Housewives that the former full-time star, who appeared on Season 1 and Season 2, “deserves to be a full-time” cast member and definitely “brings it big-time” to Season 8.

When Danielle Staub was first seen on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, she was featured in a full-time role. However, ahead of the show’s third season, it was announced that she would not be returning.

A post shared by Danielle Staub (@danielle_staub) on Jul 28, 2017 at 9:12pm PDT

Danielle Staub appears to be on good terms with the majority of her co-stars and after reconciling with Teresa Giudice last year, she seemed to grow close to new cast member Margaret Josephs.

To see more of Danielle Staub and her co-stars, including Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Siggy Flicker, Teresa Giudice, and Margaret Josephs, don’t miss the premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 on October 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

Get your first look at the new season in the trailer below.

[Featured Image by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images]