Bethenny Frankel And Dennis Shields Are Reportedly Back Together

Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel and banker Dennis Shields are dating again, multiple sources have confirmed to E! News.

According to the report, Dennis Shields joined Bethenny Frankel in the Bravo Clubhouse for her recent appearance on Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, and earlier this summer, the couple was spotted enjoying the summer together in the Hamptons.

“They took some time apart because both were going through their divorces. They gave each other a little bit of space and now they’re back together having fun,” an insider explained on August 22.

Bethenny Frankel began dating Dennis Shields in 2015 and split from the banker several months ago. Since then, the reality star has been focusing on her Bravo TV reality show and was briefly linked to business owner Russ Theriot.

When Frankel and Shields’ romance began, she was in the midst of a messy, years-long divorce from her now-ex-husband Jason Hoppy and while their split has since been finalized, the drama between them hasn’t subsided. In fact, the former couple is once again involved in a legal battle after Hoppy was accused of harassing and stalking Frankel.

Dennis Shields was also involved in the former couple’s drama after Hoppy allegedly sent dozens of emails to him with “increasing frequency and hostility.”

A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Aug 19, 2017 at 5:36am PDT

Although Bethenny Frankel has not yet confirmed her reconciliation with Dennis Shields publicly, E! News told readers that she was expected to do so during the upcoming second part of The Real Housewives of New York City’s Season 9 reunion special. Frankel will also reportedly address her dramatic split from her ex-husband.

A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Aug 16, 2017 at 4:09pm PDT

Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy were married from 2010 to 2012 and share one child together, daughter Bryn Casey Hoppy. The former couple’s split was finalized last summer.

To see more of Bethenny Frankel and her co-stars, including LuAnn De Lesseps, Carole Radziwill, Ramona Singer, Tinsley Mortimer, Dorinda Medley, and Sonja Morgan, tune into part two of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 9 reunion special on Wednesday, August 23 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]