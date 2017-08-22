‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Adam Newman Fate A Mystery, Is Mal Young Trying To Throw ‘Y&R’ Fans Off?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Mal Young may be keeping the fans in the dark about Adam Newman’s return. Since Justin Hartley exited the role last year, there has been no confirmed news about his return. At this point, it’s all rumors and speculation.

A few months ago, former head writer, Sally Sussman revealed to TV Insider that she had no plans to bring Adam back to the scene. However, she is no longer the writer of Y&R. The Young and the Restless fans hope that means that Adam could return in the coming months.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Mal Young, who is the current head writer and showrunner, deemed the topic of Adam Newman off limits and refused to comment on it at the CBS soap opera fan event. So, it’s a mystery still what Young and the Restless has planned for Adam.

Many Young and the Restless viewers don’t see how the show can go on without Adam. So many storylines revolve around him right now. For example, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Kevin’s (Greg Rikaart) exit was tied to Adam’s alleged death. Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) troubles stem from a secret she is keeping about Nick’s (actually Adam’s) son, Christian. Many of these storylines need Adam to come back to close. So to close off Adam’s return, didn’t make sense to most viewers.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, Aug. 21-25. Chelsea sets the record straight with Nick. https://t.co/Ei2dr4Z0Ei #YR pic.twitter.com/zoQvbn5DuY — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 19, 2017

Young and the Restless rumors suggested that Adam would return during November sweeps. If that’s true, Y&R will announce it in early October. When Justin Hartley stepped into the role of Adam, the CBS daytime drama was tight-lipped about his return until two weeks before his first scene aired. So it could still be a few months before anything comes out.

At this point, there are numerous rumors about his return, and no one knows Adam’s future, yet. No one from Young and the Restless has ruled out Adam’s return, but they aren’t confirming it either.

Today on #YR, the Newman fued intensifies and Victoria and Billy clash about her personal life. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/wxggWzhEof pic.twitter.com/RjNjY6jnD2 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 15, 2017

If it were up to the Young and the Restless fans, Adam would come back and reveal Christian is his son. His return would clear Chloe’s murder charge and allow Kevin to come back home. Do you think Adam will ever come back? Would you want to see Michael Muhney in the role again?

Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]