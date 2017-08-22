Fans are still mourning the death of Viserion in Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6. After all, the smallest of Daenerys Targaryen’s three dragons was already doing a great job at incinerating the wights before he was killed by the Night King. But is it possible that Viserion was more than just a random casualty in “Beyond The Wall”? Was the Night King aware that Jon Snow would try to capture a wight then send for Dany’s help ahead of the Season 7 finale?

The sixth episode of Game of Thrones Season 7 certainly had problems even before it aired. “Beyond The Wall” was accidentally leaked by the network itself days ahead of its scheduled premiere. In addition to that, some fans thought that most of the scenes were somehow absurd. People pointed out that it was ridiculous that the Night King and the White Walkers would have the large iron chains that were used in pulling Viserion’s corpse out of the ice.

The whole chain thing immediately became a meme as fans joked about how the wights managed to get it around the submerged dragon and how the White Walkers had it lying around in the first place. However, some theorists believe that the chains were also proof that the Night King knew the dragons were coming for them and had been prepared to take in the newest addition to his growing wight army in Game of Thrones Season 7.

There is a popular theory suggesting that Bran Stark is acting so differently because he is now the Night King. The theory first made its rounds after the Night King grabbed Bran in the sixth season, leading to the deaths of the first Three-Eyed Raven, Leaf, Summer and Hodor. Bran was also the one who informed Jon Snow about the wights gathering outside of Eastwatch so it is possible that the Night King learned about Jon’s plans through Bran. It is possible that the Night King even predicted that Daenerys Targaryen will save Jon and his group by bringing all three of her dragons beyond the Wall in Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6.

So is it possible that Viserion’s murder was premeditated? Some believe that the Night King might be using Bran Stark to get him the most useful type of wight that will help him cross the Wall in the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale. Unfortunately, this could also mean that the Night King knows every move that the people in Westeros will try in order to stop them.

Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 7 will air on HBO on August 27.

[Featured Image by HBO]