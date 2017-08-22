Melania Trump’s $2,300 Delpozo Dress Sells Out In Minutes – Melania Copies Michelle Obama’s Designer, Jason Wu

It’s not a secret that Melania is a fan of the designer known as Delpozo. As reported by the Inquisitr, Melania wore a $2,650 Delpozo dress in July during her overseas travels, and that midi dress with bold colors and a large print design got a big reaction. Now Melania’s new Delpozo dress is also getting a big reaction. The above pictured “Belted Midi Dress” from Delpozo goes for $2,300, as reported by Us. However, searches for that Delpozo midi dress prove it is sold out everywhere, like on ModeSens, Moda Operandi and every fashion shopping search website fashionistas could check. The yellow and white Delpozo dress began selling out within 24 hours or sooner, according to the Express UK, after Melania was photographed in the sundress on Sunday, August 20. President Donald Trump, Melania and Barron Trump returned to the White House after Trump’s working vacation ended that day.

The description of the Delpozo dress explains that it comes replete with a daffodil yellow design on the flared hem of the dress. Once again, Melania chose a calf-length sleeveless dress that was designed to perfectly accompany a warm summer day. Melania’s dress also featured a waist tie that cinched Melania’s waist, another common feature in the dresses Melania often chooses, although it appears from the above and below photos that Melania chose to tie the waist tie in the back, and not leave a bow in the front, as is shown in some photos of the dress on shopping sites. With a back zipper closure, the Delpozo dress obviously won over fans who had $2,300 to spend on the dress.

Delpozo also has a similar dress called the “Sleeveless Peplum Shift Dress,” which originally sold for $1,950, according to Moda Operandi, but that dress is also sold out. It contains a similar yellow and white pattern, but is shorter and the sleeveless design differs.

As reported by Vogue, Melania switched up dresses and borrowed a page from former First Lady Michelle Obama’s fashion sense when Melania chose a dress from designer Jason Wu when Melania watched the solar eclipse on Monday, August 21. As seen in the below photo, Melania donned a sleeveless black pinstripe sheath dress by Jason, a man whose designs were brought to the forefront by Michelle Obama when she wore Wu for two Inaugural Balls, and another appearance.

[Featured Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]