Tamra Judge Issues Surprising Apology To Vicki Gunvalson

Tamra Judge has been keeping her distance from Vicki Gunvalson on this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County because she was still upset about what had gone down on the previous season of the show. Judge wanted to keep her distance from her former friend, who had clearly hurt her. Plus, Tamra was upset when she learned that Vicki had spread rumors about her husband, claiming that Eddie Judge was gay and had just married Tamra as a cover. On The Real Housewives of Orange County, Gunvalson revealed that she was upset with the way Tamra and Shannon Beador had treated her as a friend and she wanted to get revenge.

According to a new Bravo report, Tamra Judge reveals that she’s curious as to how Vicki is going to get revenge on the two ladies, but she also has a surprising comment on her blog. Judge writes that she wants to apologize to Vicki for calling her names. On the show, Tamra, Shannon, and Meghan King Edmonds revealed that Vicki was starting to look old, and they used the word “haggard.”

While they laughed at the time, Judge revealed that she regrets what was said. She didn’t want to make a big deal out of everything that had happened, but she did want to share that she didn’t feel good about calling her a name.

Of course, Tamra Judge didn’t say that she wanted to make peace with Vicki, as she simply doesn’t trust her. And Judge reveals that she does think that she will fight with her again. However, Tamra does want to apologize for calling her a name.

“Okay I agree, I was drinking too much. Thanks for pointing that out Shannon, that’s what good friends do. Not going to lie it felt weird to be around Vicki and I thought I needed some liquid courage. I actually had too much liquid and courage because I am not proud of saying the mean things about Vicki…’catch a disease and she looks haggard’ I apologize Vicki for saying those things,” Tamra explained on her Bravo blog about her former friend.

Of course, Tamra Judge is very upset with her former friend for giving fuel to the fire about her husband’s supposed desire to be with men. It seems like Vicki just wants to hurt her former friend, even if it means going after her marriage. It seems hurtful and pointless, but Tamra feels she wants to apologize, which is surprising.

