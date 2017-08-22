Lisa Vanderpump’s New Restaurant Is Almost Complete, How Involved Are Tom Sandoval And Tom Schwartz?

Lisa Vanderpump is preparing to open a new restaurant in Los Angeles.

Following the success of her three other venues, Beverly Hills’ Villa Blanca and West Hollywood’s SUR Restaurant and PUMP Lounge, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is teaming up with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz for a new hotspot.

“It’s almost ready,” an insider confirmed to Radar Online on August 22.

According to the report, Sandoval and Schwartz are helping out with the new restaurant, but they aren’t yet owners of the spot. Instead, the venue will be named after them and as they prepare for the opening of the restaurant, they are helping other staff members get it ready.

When Lisa Vanderpump first confronted Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz with the idea of opening up a restaurant together during Schwartz’s August 2016 wedding, Schwartz was a bit hesitant and Sandoval had to convince him to keep his mind open to the concept.

“At first I was just like ‘Oh my God, I can’t do this. I don’t want to tarnish your reputation that you spent 30 years building,'” Schwartz admitted during an interview with The Daily Dish in March, adding that he was emotionally “fried” at the moment the idea was brought up.

Tom Schwartz went on to reveal that while he couldn’t quite process what Lisa Vanderpump was proposing to him at the time, he is now excited about the new project.

In other Tom Schwartz news, the Vanderpump Rules star and his wife, Katie Maloney, have faced rumors of trouble in paradise in recent weeks but according to their latest social media post, there is no truth to the reports.

