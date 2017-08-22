Did Josh Duggar Go Back To Rehab For Sex Addiction?

Josh Duggar has been the subject of multiple rumors ever since it was revealed that he molested his younger sisters when he was a young boy, and he was caught cheating on his wife by trawling for women on the popular infidelity site, The Ashley.

Followers of the Duggars were recently tipped off that Josh had just returned to the same town where he sought treatment for his sex addiction, which made them jump to the conclusion that he was back in rehab receiving even more treatment for a further problem.

However, it was recently revealed that the family simply went to Rockford, Illinois, to see a Patch the Pirate show, which is a family-friendly event for evangelical Christian children. Rumors have swirled that the pair not only attended the Patch show for their four children but that Josh also attended rehab while they were there or Anna Duggar decided to give birth at the rehab center. This, however, doesn’t appear to be the case at all, as it seems they were only in town for the Patch show. As the family has access to a private jet, they were able to see the show and return home with very little fanfare. Josh’s parents and his brothers John David and Josiah were also able to attend the show with their family.

Anna Duggar and her husband, Josh, are currently expecting their fifth child. While rumors swirled that Anna might leave Josh due to his cheating, she has decided it is her duty to stick with him no matter what, and despite the controversy, she has continued to “work through” their marriage issues.

It is unclear if the family has returned home to Arkansas following the Patch show, but it does not appear that the family members went to visit Josh in a rehab facility, nor does it appear that he is currently staying in one. Recently, Josh’s younger sister, Jinger Duggar Vuolo visited Anna and Josh at their home where Jinger took various artsy photographs and bonded with her nieces and nephews.

Though it is not clear whether Josh will return to rehab in the future, it doesn’t appear he is currently doing time there.

