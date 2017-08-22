Mariah Carey Admits To Low Self-Esteem And Struggling

Mariah Carey has always been known for her incredible vocal abilities and songwriting skills as well as for her diva behavior that often causes Carey to find herself in a headline or two.

However, it is rare that fans are able to see the true superstar for who she is, and that’s perhaps because she plays the glamorous diva so well. Yet in a recent interview with Page Six, Mariah put her vulnerability on full display when she admitted that, despite what critics and fans alike may think, she does, in fact, suffer from low self-esteem.

Metro notes the words spoken by the songstress to Page Six.

“I have always had low self-esteem, and people do not recognize that,” Carey said. The singer and reality star went on to admit that she also struggles to determine “what type of respect” she deserves.

Lately, Mariah has likely been finding it even more difficult to gauge and determine her place in showbiz seeing as she has been the target of incessant and unnecessary body-shaming from individuals on social media, due to having gained a few pounds. Additionally, the star has seemed less than enthused on stage, which has drawn heavy criticism.

Carey goes on to remind that she is “a regular human being and I deserve the same respect as anybody else,” while additionally opening up about how her upbringing in a family that struggled to stay afloat and as a biracial youth affected her sense of self.

“Growing up different, being biracial, having the whole thing where I did not know if I fit in … That is why music became such a big part of my life, because it helped me overcome those issues. Sometimes it is hard to let your guard down.”

As a superstar performer and hit-maker who has found herself in the spotlight for three decades now, Carey also states that she struggles to trust those who surround her and admits that she finds she is constantly questioning people’s sincerity, stating “I do think to myself, ‘Did they mean this? Or do they not really mean it?’ And that is with everybody – it is not just with three people or just one.”

Recent rumors swirled about Carey’s financial stability, mainly claiming that she was going broke due to her diva spending. Although these claims are absolutely false and have been stamped out by Gossip Cop, seeing as Mariah has a fortune of over $500 million, the mother of two recalls how she struggled in her early years trying to make it in the tough world of entertainment.

“I remember it not being easy getting a record deal. Making demos in the middle of the night, sleeping on the floor in the studio, being broke with no food. My go-to meal was [Newman’s Own] sauce. Me and my friend would split the pasta and sauce for, like, a week. Or it was, like, a bagel and iced tea … The guy would give it to me at the deli for free.”

Mariah Carey confesses to being ‘broke’ struggling to buy food https://t.co/eQJXX70lPv pic.twitter.com/JjTH9rOzZC — SYCAMORE LIVE (@SycamoreLive) August 22, 2017

Mariah has experienced a bit of a rocky year after being dumped by billionaire James Packer and giving a horrendous performance at the New Year’s Eve ball drop in New York City, which has seemed to have affected the diva’s confidence on stage lately. However, this interview reminds critics that Carey is simply human and that she has certainly earned respect and continues to be deserving of respect for her incredible talent and success over the years.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]