Jeremy Calvert Rekindles Romance With Brooke Wehr

Jeremy Calvert is currently debuting his relationship with Brooke Wehr on Teen Mom 2. This was bittersweet because before the new season began, the couple decided to split up. It was a chaotic breakup, one that caused a lot of drama on social media. Calvert was accused of cheating on Wehr. Details emerged that insinuated that he had an inappropriate relationship with one of the crew members for the show. The way things played out almost ensured there was no repairing the damage between the two who once loved each other very much.

Recent episodes of Teen Mom 2 have shown how well Jeremy Calvert and Brooke Wehr work together when his daughter is around. Unfortunately, filming was done several months ago, and a lot has changed since then. After the very public breakup, Calvert and Wehr went their separate ways. However, according to Starcasm, Jeremy Calvert and Brooke Wehr are now back together. This was announced on her social media account, where she shared a photo of Jeremy and her. It appears the two have been rekindling their romance over the last few weeks but didn’t allow it to go public. Brooke commented about not wanting people to judge her for being back with her ex-boyfriend. It is unclear whether or not the two are just dating or if they have resumed their engagement.

#TeenMom2 star Jeremy Calvert & his ex Brooke Wehr say MTV lied; Leah Messer had nothing to do with their breakup https://t.co/rCeazVWnZq pic.twitter.com/nWjiuKO4IP — The Ashley (@TheAshleysRR) August 2, 2017

Teen Mom 2 fans were shocked to find out that Jeremy Calvert and Brooke Wehr reconciled. Things got pretty nasty on social media earlier this year when she accused him of cheating. In fact, her accusations caused a lot of trouble for one of the Teen Mom 2 employees, and she had to delete her Instagram account due to the hate messages she was receiving. It was bizarre and happened quickly. Calvert and Wehr have both been quiet on social media, and now it appears their reconciliation probably had something to do with it.

Brooke Wehr did not discuss whether or not she would resume filming with Jeremy Calvert. In fact, the details were very minimal. Their relationship was confirmed, and that was it. The two currently live in separate states, but that should change if they decide to go ahead with the engagement. Calvert and Wehr have a lot of time invested in their relationship, and if they can make it work, it could be a match made in heaven.

