Jeremy Vuolo Devoted To Church Over Soccer, Has No Problem Jinger Duggar Wearing Pants After Wedding

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have been doing a lot since their wedding. His work with the church have been taking them from Texas to Pennsylvania to California. For Jinger, who has not seen much of the country growing up with her large family in Arkansas, it has been a great chance to broaden her horizon. In fact, she has become so much of her own person that wearing pants, shorts and even dresses with short hemline is becoming normal for her.

Despite these changes in her wardrobe, her husband Jeremy Vuolo, who used to play professional soccer, is steadfast in his commitment to church.

This past week, the newlyweds were in California, getting the chance to hear sermons at Grace Church in Los Angeles and for Jeremy to get more acquainted with different ways of running church.

Not only have they been uploading lots of cool pictures for their Instagram, but they also ended up in other people’s feeds as well. In fact, one of the pictures that appeared on friend of Jeremy’s drew the fans’ attention.

Daly Pat wrote a little caption saying that Jeremy Vuolo has been contracted to play soccer for the Whitefield Memorial Cup.

Took this picture after we finished signing a contract for @jeremy_vuolo to play on my soccer team for the next Whitefield Memorial Cup. #bannerconf #inthebag A post shared by Pat Daly (@daly.pat) on Aug 19, 2017 at 12:12am PDT

This made people wonder if Jeremy is still committed to his ministry studies. But the subsequent Instagram post that the ex-soccer player uploaded showed that his focus is still on the church.

Check out the video of Pastor John MacArthur that he posted!

Blessed to have the opportunity to sit under the preaching of Pastor John MacArthur of @gracetoyou A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Aug 20, 2017 at 2:53pm PDT

But just because he is involved in the church doesn’t mean that he wants to uphold the strict dress code Jinger grew up in. The Duggars are famous for setting rules on what their girls can or cannot wear. For one, they consider it highly indecent to reveal knees, armpits and the tops of shoulders so they wear clothing that covers those areas. Also, femininity is important to them, which means that the girls are encouraged to wear long skirts and dresses.

However, ever since her wedding, Jinger has been wearing pants. If anything, her husband has been supportive of her wardrobe choices. While pants have become a more frequent part of her outfit, whenever she posts pictures wearing them, it still causes a stir.

@jingervuolo and I enjoyed a wonderful time w/ @heraldgandi & @littledebbie456 at the Getty Villa. For a more artistic vantage-point, see ????????'s photos. ???????? A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Aug 19, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT

“Everyone leave her alone about her pants,” a fan commented. “Yes she is wearing pants and that okay, relax it isn’t that big of a deal!”

Do you think Jeremy will continue encouraging Jinger to wear tighter pants and shorter dresses? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]