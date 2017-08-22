Angelina Jolie, Bundled In Sweater, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Reportedly Hunt Target Hot Dogs: Mission Impossible?

Angelina Jolie has frequently been seen shopping this summer with one or more of her six kids (Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt). Now, one recent expedition is showing that even when you’re a famous mom with an impressive fortune, sometimes you and your kids get disappointed when it comes to traditional shopping day food.

As the Inquisitr reported, Jolie was seen on Saturday shopping with two of her daughters, Vivienne and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, at a Target store in Los Angeles. Shiloh wore brown cargo shorts and a T-shirt, while her little sister Vivienne stepped out in beige trousers and a Superman T-shirt. Angelina, wearing a skirt and sweater, eventually exited the store with her girls without any bags.

Angelina’s Mission Impossible: Hot Dogs At Target

Now, Page Six is revealing exactly what happened when Jolie, Vivienne, and Shiloh were inside that retail store, and it’s the story of a hunt for a hot dog with a sad ending. One of the publication’s so-called spies at the Los Angeles Target store revealed that Angelina, Shiloh, and Vivienne went to the cafe inside the store. Jolie and her daughters reportedly were on a very specific quest: to order up some tasty hot dogs at the Target store’s cafe.

But alas, Jolie and her daughters were reportedly dismayed to discover that the location of Target they chose did not serve up hot dogs. The insider revealed that the trio promptly exited the store at the retailer’s Eagle Rock location.

“The kids were disappointed, so they all left.”

Angelina Bundles Up In Sweater

Page Six’s spy also expressed bewilderment at Jolie’s choice of attire for herself. The insider revealed that at the time Angelina was seen shopping with Vivienne and Shiloh, the temperature was estimated at 85 to 90 degrees outside. But despite the warm weather, Jolie was seen attired in a cozy sweater, leaving the source surprised.

“One weird thing is that Angie was totally bundled up in a big sweater, and it was probably 85 or 90 degrees out,” commented the spy.

While Page Six’s insider thought Angelina’s sweater was odd, however, Jolie earned praise from another publication for her choice of attire. The combination of the sweater and skirt showed that Angelina was dressing just like a “normal mom,” reported Enstars.

Based on her outfit, Jolie “appeared to be fully committed as a normal mother,” according to the publication.

About Those Hot Dogs

Angelina, Shiloh, and Vivienne’s quest for hot dogs was not unusual when it comes to Target cafes, however, according to the company’s website, which indicates that some locations do sell that particular tasty treat. The company even lists the nutritional details of the hot dogs that it sells at some of its locations.

One Kretschmar Beef Hot Dog at the Target cafe contains 380 calories, 24 grams of fat, and 1,110 milligrams of sodium. If hot dogs had been available at the location where Jolie shopped and she had ordered a Vienna Beef Hot Dog for herself and her daughters, each hungry shopper would have consumed 340 calories, 20 grams of fat, and 980 milligrams of sodium.

Can’t Escape Those Spies

Just like their famous parents Angelina and Brad Pitt, Shiloh and Vivienne have grown accustomed to having the world watch them. And that includes the paparazzi, who appear to hang out at the same Target location that Jolie and her daughters seem to prefer.

As the Inquisitr noted, the paparazzi recently snapped the two sisters at the retail store. They reportedly were with their nannies as they played on shopping carts. And while it’s not known if they were hungry for hot dogs, Angelina’s and Brad’s daughters did draw attention for one missing part of their wardrobes: Both girls opted to go without their shoes.

