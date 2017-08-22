Jax Taylor Discusses The ‘Ups And Downs’ Of His Relationship, Brittany Cartwright Debuts Engagement Ring?

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are going strong, despite rumors to the contrary.

As the Vanderpump Rules couple prepares for the premiere of their new spinoff, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, on Wednesday night, Taylor has been sharing tons of tweet in an effort to shut down the ongoing rumors regarding his possible split from his girlfriend of two years.

In one of his latest tweets, Jax Taylor admitted that while he and Brittany Cartwright have gone through ups and downs in recent months, they have not parted ways. In fact, they are spending tons of time together as they continue to promote their new series with numerous appearances in Los Angeles.

“We are good, relationships always have ups and downs,” Jax Taylor told a fan on August 21.

Around the same time, Jax Taylor shared a shocking photo, which appeared to feature Brittany Cartwright showing off a diamond engagement ring.

As some fans may recall, Brittany Cartwright seemed to be sporting an engagement ring several months ago but after causing a stir with the ring on Instagram, Cartwright removed the item. Now, however, she seems to be wearing the same ring again and it certainly appears to be an engagement ring.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright debuted their relationship during the fourth season of Vanderpump Rules and have continued to share special moments with fans on the series. They also took their romance on the road for their new series, which was shot in Cartwright’s hometown in Kentucky.

While Jax Taylor was previously against the idea of marriage, he told The Daily Dish at the end of last year that he was warming up to the concept. He also said that if he does get married, it will definitely be with Brittany Cartwright.

To see more of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, tune into the premiere of Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky Season 1 on Wednesday, August 23, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV and check out a clip from the upcoming series below.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]