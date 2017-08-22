Is Ryan Edwards Cheating On Wife Mackenzie Standifer? More Women Come Forward

Ryan Edwards has shut down allegations of cheating on his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, but unfortunately for the Teen Mom OG dad, his current scandal appears to be far from over.

Following news of the reality star’s alleged encounter with an unidentified woman on Tinder, which was also believed to have included several text messages, a new report claims that at least two more women are prepared to come forward about their rumored contact with Ryan Edwards.

On August 22, Radar Online revealed that while the names of the two women haven’t yet been made public, the ladies reportedly reside near Ryan Edwards’ home in Tennessee. As for how they allegedly linked up with Edwards, the report claimed he had first contacted them on Tinder.

According to the Radar Online report, the new claims against Ryan Edwards have not yet been verified but the allegations of another woman were reportedly proven through raunchy messages Edwards sent to her in text messages.

While Ryan Edwards’ wife doesn’t appear to have left her husband, nor has she confirmed any plans to do so in the near future, she did contact one of the women Edwards had allegedly been communicating with days ago.

“I want you to stop!” she demanded.

Ryan Edwards was targeted with allegations of drug use throughout the recently aired sixth season of Teen Mom OG but did that didn’t stop Mackenzie Standifer from marrying the reality star just before he entered a weeks-long treatment program.

As fans will recall from the show, Ryan Edwards barely made it to their quicky ceremony and was questioned by Standifer about his use of Xanax after he nearly fell asleep at the wheel.

Ryan Edwards began dating Mackenzie Standifer in 2016 and asked her to marry him months later during a river cruise in Tennessee.

Ryan Edwards and the cast of Teen Mom OG, including Maci Bookout, Farrah Abraham, Catelynn Lowell, and Amber Portwood, are expected to return to MTV later this year or early next year for Season 7.

