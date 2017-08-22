Leah Messer Speaks Out About Her Daughter Ali’s Muscular Dystrophy On Instagram

Leah Messer and her first husband, Corey Simms, met up with one another during last night’s new episode of Teen Mom 2 to discuss their daughter Ali’s health struggles.

In a clip from the show, which was shared by the mother of three on Instagram on August 21, Leah Messer and Corey Simms addressed a recent email from their 7-year-old’s teacher, which revealed that the child was struggling to finish her food and falling more and more.

As Leah Messer revealed to her former husband, the teacher later told her that she should be pushing to get an aide for Ali and offered to advocate for her case. However, Messer was initially hesitant to go down that route because she feared it would lead her daughter to be separated from her classmates.

As for Corey Simms, he was on board with getting Ali an aide because he knew that eventually she would need to be moved into a special needs class and felt it would feel more normal to her if they started with the separation at a young age.

Along with her clip from Teen Mom 2 on Instagram, Leah Messer shared a message with her many fans and followers, revealing that Ali’s struggles with muscular dystrophy won’t get in the way of her happiness.

“We didn’t want her to feel different in a special needs class, but if it was in the best interest of Ali Girl, that’s all that mattered!” Leah Messer explained.

A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on Aug 8, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

Leah Messer and Corey Simms endured a scary moment later in the episode when he was forced to rush Ali to the hospital after seeing that she was having a hard time catching her breath.

A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on Aug 17, 2017 at 4:24am PDT

Leah Messer and Corey Simms got married in 2010, one year after welcoming their twins and divorced in 2011. Since then, Simms has remarried and shares a younger child with wife Miranda. Meanwhile, Messer also remarried but has since divorced her second husband, Jeremy Calvert.

To see more of Leah Messer, her family, and her co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]