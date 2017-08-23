Kylie Jenner Allegedly ‘Fed Up’ With Kendall’s ‘Superior Attitude’, Plans To Start Modeling Too

Kylie Jenner is reportedly “fed up” with Kendall’s “super attitude” ever since she made a name in the high-fashion industry, so much so that she’s allegedly planning to steal the spotlight away from her in the catwalk.

In an exclusive report by Radar Online, it has been alleged that the Life of Kylie star is sick and tired of all the “big fuss” about Kendall’s modeling career.

The gossip site claimed that Kylie never really understood why Kendall’s catwalk career is such a big deal, especially to her family and friends. Now, the 20-year-old cosmetics mogul is allegedly planning to prove to her sister that she’s not the only one in the Kardashian-Jenner clan who has what it takes to walk the runway.

An alleged source revealed to the news site that Kylie has decided to give Kendall a little competition by starting her own modeling career.

“Kylie has never understood the big fuss about Kendall and her catwalk career. In her opinion, she has just as much to offer in the beauty and style stakes.”

The same source also added that the curvaceous beauty is not pleased by how Kendall is acting “superior” to her and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan ever since she started walking the runway and posing in coveted fashion magazines.

Apparently, Kylie is so eager to “wipe that smirk off [Kendall’s] face” that she instructed her agents to contact the biggest scouting agencies. There were also claims that the reality star is “networking like crazy” in Kendall’s business circles.

Although the reports were unconfirmed, In Touch Weekly pointed out a scene in an old episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, where Kylie and Kendall’s alleged rivalry over modeling started.

In the episode, a 14-year-old Kendall showed her momager, Kris Jenner, a compilation of her photos and expressed her eagerness to be a model. Kris, who was clearly impressed with the snaps, supported her daughter and told her that she’ll make some phone calls to make it happen.

That was when the young Kylie started a mini-meltdown.

“If you want to help her model, you can help her model,” the youngest Jenner told her mom. “But it’s just gonna get to her head and all of us are going to be in her little throne path and listening to her. We’re gonna be like, ‘Oh my god, you’re right — you’re like the coolest in the family ’cause you model when you’re 14.”

While Kendall is doing quite well in the fashion industry, Kylie has a forte of her own. Her famous Kylie Cosmetics line has already earned a whopping $420 million in retails sale in just 18 months.

This is a record-breaking milestone in the cosmetics world, especially for someone who is relatively new in the industry. In comparison, big time brands took several years before reaching such sales.

Estee Lauder’s Tom Ford Beauty, for instance, took a decade before hitting $500 million in sales while L’Oréal’s Lancôme reached $1 billion sales after 80 years in the market.

Reports also claimed that Kylie is on her way to becoming the first billionaire in the Kardashian-Jenner clan by the year 2022.

