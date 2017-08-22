Did Javi Marroquin Leak Kailyn Lowry’s Pregnancy News? The ‘Teen Mom 2’ Dad Speaks Out

Kailyn Lowry didn’t have the pleasure of announcing her own pregnancy to the world. Instead, someone else did it for her and she was forced to confirm the news with a blog post to fans a short time later.

During last night’s new episode of Teen Mom 2 Season 8, fans watched as Kailyn Lowry spoke of her pregnancy leak and initially blamed the ordeal on her co-star, Jenelle Evans, who publicly shared a post congratulating her on her baby news before she said a thing about it. However, later in the episode, Evans claimed it was actually Javi Marroquin who first broke news of his ex-wife’s pregnancy.

After hearing the allegation against Javi Marroquin, Kailyn Lowry went off on her former husband and threatened to air his dirty laundry, which she claimed includes a tape of him engaging in intimate behavior with a woman overseas.

Just before the episode aired, Javi Marroquin took to his Instagram page where he attempted to defend himself against the on-screen claims against him. In his post, Marroquin said he would save his breath in regard to Evans and the pregnancy leak and denied that he was the man in the alleged film.

“I told [Kailyn] it wasn’t me (dude was wearing white ankle socks at that). Whether she believes me or not, I cannot control,” Marroquin wrote, adding that he was quite upset to see his ex-wife bring up the issue when she had already been told that it wasn’t him in the image.

Javi Marroquin went on to reveal that he texted Kailyn Lowry on Monday and luckily, he revealed, they are in a much better place than they once were. That said, he felt the need to speak out on Instagram in order to clear his name. As he explained, he doesn’t like when his character is questioned and felt the need to redeem himself.

