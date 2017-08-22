Will Arya Kill Sansa And Use Stark Sister’s Face For Iron Throne? ‘GoT’ Season 7 Finale Trailer Looks Ominous

Game of Thrones Season 7, Episode 6 was critical for a number of reasons. While the main focus was the battle between Jon Snow’s “suicide squad” and the White Walkers, there was one small chapter of the story that is slowly taking a significant turn.

The relationship between Arya and Sansa has never been pleasing. But, this time, it is much more complicated since Arya seems to be exploring the hidden dark side of her sister.

Arya wonders what is going on in Sansa’s mind about the possibility of her becoming the “Lady of Winterfell” for real. Arya suspects Sansa has a hidden ambition of ruling the kingdom, maybe even the Seven Kingdoms. Meanwhile, the encounter between the two Stark sisters on GoT S07, E06 was pretty interesting.

Arya tells Sansa in the episode that she wants to know how it feels to “wear those pretty dresses” like Sansa. She also says that she wants to know how it feels to be the “Lady of Winterfell.”

In the meantime, the season finale trailer of the show makes it more interesting. Arya is nowhere in the trailer. But, there is Sansa Stark in a never-before avatar. Even though we are used to seeing her in fur, she is wearing a hood this time.

According to the Independent, the trailer may indicate a major death on the show. Fans may find a striking similarity between Sansa’s appearance and that of Jaqen H’ghar, the one who taught it all to Arya in Braavos.

According to ScreenRant, the way Arya is approaching Sansa has a certain cruelty about it. The enmity between the two sisters has been there since childhood. Apparently, it has not gone away, maybe because Arya is not much into forgiving people.

But, according to some of the fans, the ambition of being a lady does not go with Arya’s character. One Redditor says that Arya never wanted to “wear those pretty dresses.” She never wanted to be a “lady.” Years back, when she had a conversation about this with her father, she said she would not choose a life of being a “lady.”

Basically, the possibilities are numerous. The maker of the show is expected to pull off an incredible twist at the end of the season.

Is there any possibility that Arya kills Sansa to become the “Lady of Winterfell” and then proceed to sit on the Iron Throne? She tells Sansa in the previous episode that she can choose to fulfill her ambitions by using the faces.

“With the faces, I can choose.”

Has she nurtured the ambition of ruling the Seven Kingdoms deep inside all this time?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]