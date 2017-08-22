‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Unexpected Death Victim Revealed, Lucas Wakes Up Next To Dead Body, Hattie And Bonnie Panic

Days Of Our Lives spoilers previously teased an unexpected death. At the time, it was speculated that Salem would have another murder. However, it turns out the death is health-related, but somebody is to blame. The latest information also reveals that Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) will wake up next to the dead body. Meanwhile, Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall) and Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) will panic about the situation.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what happens on the NBC soap opera.

According to Daytime Royalty Online, the dead character is Anjelica Deveraux (Morgan Fairchild). This was predicted by many Days Of Our Lives fans. However, it isn’t murder. It turns out that when Anjelica sees Lucas and Bonnie in bed together, it causes the villainess to have a heart attack. Instead of dialing 911, Hattie and Bonnie panic over the situation and try to figure out what to do.

DOOL spoilers tease that they decide to dress Anjelica in sexy clothes. Then, they lay her next to Lucas, who is passed out drunk. When Lucas wakes up, he finds Anjelica next to him and she is dead. Of course, he believes he slept with Anjelica thinking she was Adrienne. He is horrified and reaches out to Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin).

It seems that finding a dead woman in bed next to him will just drive Lucas to the bottle even more. Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) are concerned to see Lucas drunk. Angry about the relapse, Jennifer gives the fake Adrienne a piece of her mind. Bonnie, still impersonating Adrienne, retaliates by throwing Jennifer’s past in her face.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also reveal that Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) won’t confess to killing Deimos Kiriakis (formerly Vincent Irizarry). She has baby Holly to think about. Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) already told Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) what really happened. Victor agrees to keep Nicole’s secret, but warns that she “owes him.”

Also, Dario Hernandez’s (formerly Jordi Vilasuso) partner in crime is finally revealed. Jennifer will confront Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) about Abe Carver (James Reynolds). As for Commissioner Raines (Aaron D. Spears), he will give Lani Price (Sal Stowers) a warning.

