‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Phyllis Loves Billy, Wants Out Of Jack’s Plot Against Brash & Sassy

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) realizes that she can’t go along with Jack’s (Peter Bergman) plan to punish Billy (Jason Thompson) by undermining Brash & Sassy. She realizes that she must dissociate herself from Jack’s conspiracy against the company in concert with Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard).

Phyllis’ sense of loyalty and love for Billy won’t allow her to work with Jack to hurt Billy. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that when Jack tries to coerce Phyllis to do something devious that could hurt Billy, Phyllis refuses to cooperate. This makes Jack realize that he must scheme to bring down Brash & Sassy and punish Billy on his own without help from Phyllis.

Jack had approached Phyllis with a proposal to form a secret partnership against Brash & Sassy after he learned from Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) that Ben Hochman (Ben Hermes) was seeing Victoria and that it was Phyllis who directed Ben to Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

Jack saw an opportunity to promote his plan to ruin Brash & Sassy and punish Billy. He approached Ben and made an offer so he can spy on Brash & Sassy.

While Jack’s goal is to ruin Brash & Sassy and punish Billy, Phyllis had pushed Ben in Victoria’s direction only because she wanted to keep Victoria and Billy apart by getting Victoria involved with another man.

Phyllis has been feeling insecure in her relationship with Billy since he began spending more time with Victoria to help her get Brash & Sassy out of its financial woes. When Phyllis confronted Billy and expressed concern that he was spending more time with Victoria, Billy tried to reassure her that he was not reviving his relationship with Victoria.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jack and Phyllis Agreement Ruined – Billy Saved By Phyllis’ Great Love https://t.co/PkTbCjzlXd pic.twitter.com/vtrHJjcQfV — Marin Lane (@marin_lane) August 21, 2017

Victoria’s hospitalization forced Billy to spend even more time with Victoria. The situation made Phyllis to panic because she feared she was going to lose Billy to Victoria.

Phyllis’s plan to keep Billy and Victoria apart seemed to be going smoothly when Victoria ended up sleeping with Ben. Victoria’s indiscretion eventually blew up in her face when Hilary filmed her engaged in a shouting match with Ben after she discovered that he was in partnership with Cane.

Much to Jack’s delight, Hilary’s video captured Victoria wondering why she slept with Ben. Jack hoped that the scandal generated by the video would put more stress on Brash & Sassy, but Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John) came to the rescue when he offered to help Victoria by letting her have the bridge loan, with strings attached. Neil asked in return that Brash & Sassy should resume the DARE campaign and reinstate Lily (Christel Khalil).

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jack and Billy’s War Reignites – Phyllis Panics Over Discovery as Billy Gets … https://t.co/NFccW3Kz9D pic.twitter.com/UkAo7QMO91 — Anny well (@repind2) August 14, 2017

Phyllis finally decides to dissociate herself from Jack’s secret scheming when Cane gets on board. She realizes that Jack will stop at nothing to bring down Brash & Sassy as part of his efforts to hurt Billy.

Phyllis realizes that she loves Billy and that she cannot be part of a conspiracy to hurt him. Her initial cooperation with Jack was due to jealousy. She had apparently imagined that bringing down Brash & Sassy would force Billy and Victoria apart. Her jealousy had made her overlook the obvious fact that bringing down Brash & Sassy would inevitably hurt the man she loves.

However, she comes to her senses soon enough to realize that Jack’s goal is to punish Billy.

Meanwhile, Billy is also determined to fight back against Jack. He tells Phyllis that he plans to punish Jack and warns that he does not want Phyllis to be caught in the crossfire.

Phyllis assures Billy of her support when he warns ominously that she should prepare for the punishment he is about to inflict on Jack.

Contrary to spoiler indications under former head writer Sally Sussman that Billy and Victoria will reunite, Young and the Restless spoilers with Mal Young in charge tease that Billy and Victoria are not getting back together again.

It is clear from Young’s recent comments, according to Soap Central, that he prefers to keep Billy and Phyllis together and that he is planning a major romance story for the new Y&R super couple. This means that viewers can expect less prominence given to Victoria in the coming weeks as Billy moves away from Victoria and gets closer to Phyllis.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]