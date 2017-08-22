In the words of the HuffPost, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s wife Louise Linton “let them eat cake.” This came after the Scottish actress responded to an Instagram user who had commented negatively on a recent post, where she was, in the eyes of several followers and users, showing off her wealth by tagging multiple fashion designers.

According to the HuffPost, the controversy started on Monday, when Linton, 36, posted a photo of herself and her husband walking off an Air Force jet in Fort Knox. While the photo itself seemed innocent enough at first glance, Linton drew heavy criticism for her caption, which tagged designers Roland Mouret, Tom Ford, Hermes, and Valentino, as several Instagram users felt she was showing off too much by name-checking the brands she was wearing.

While there were other social media users who offered comments such as “distasteful” and “hideous,” Louise Linton’s so-called “let them eat cake” moment was solely directed at an Instagram user with the handle @Jennimiller29. The user referred to the photo as “deplorable,” saying that she’s “glad we could pay for your little getaway,” and as the HuffPost noted, this might have prompted Linton to check the woman’s account and reference her family and children in her reply.

Although Louise Linton’s “let them eat cake” post was quickly deleted soon after her controversial reply to @Jennimiller29, the HuffPost was able to quote the actress’s reply in full, with minor notations for typographical errors.

“@Jennimiller29 cute!….Aw!! Did you think this was a personal trip?! Adorable! Do you think the US govt paid for our honeymoon or personal travel?! Lololol. Have you given more to the economy than me and my husband? Either as an individual earner in taxes OR in self sacrifice to your country? I’m pretty sure we paid more taxes toward our day ‘trip’ than you did. Pretty sure the amount we sacrifice per year is a lot more than you’d be willing to sacrifice if the choice was yours. You’re adorably out of touch. Thanks for the passive aggressive nasty comment. Your kids look very cute. Your life looks cute. I know you’re mad but deep down you’re really nice and so am I. Sending me passive aggressive Instagram comments isn’t going to make life feel better. Maybe a nice message, one filled with wisdom and hunanity [sic] would get more traction. Have a pleasant evening. Go chill out and watch the new Game of Thrones. It’s fab!”

Louise Linton snaps at criticism of her Fort Knox Instagram post https://t.co/UZdDPrlgL3 via @MailOnline — David Martin (@5150power) August 22, 2017

@LouiseLinton When you have to decide whether to pay the rent or pay the doctor, that is sacrifice. — Jamie O'Brien (@jamieob256) August 22, 2017

In addition to deleting the post, Louise Linton reportedly set her Instagram account to private shortly after making the comment. The term “let them eat cake,” as documented by History.com, was alleged to have been said in the late 18th Century by Marie-Antoinette, bride to France’s King Louis XVI, as a callous retort to claims that her husband’s subjects had no bread to eat.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Linton’s husband, Steven Mnuchin, is also under fire for some of his recent actions. Last week, Mnuchin prepared a statement defending President Donald Trump, in response to a letter signed by several of his former classmates at Yale. This letter sought to convince him to quit his job over Trump’s controversial press conference addressing the recent racially-charged violence at Charlottesville, Virginia.

Meanwhile, the woman behind the @Jennimiller29 account also took to social media to issue her own response to Louise Linton’s “let them eat cake” moment, according to the Daily Mail. On a new Instagram post, she referred to Linton as an “aspiring Penthouse model who married an old rich guy in a wedding officiated by a homophobe,” and attended by other couples with similar discrepancies in age and physical appearance. Mnuchin, 54, is almost two decades older than Linton, whom he married in June.

In addition to the above comments, @Jennimiller29 posted a screenshot of a Quartz article from Lynsey Chutel, where she referred to Linton as someone who wrote a “questionable” memoir about her time in the African nation of Zambia. Chutel noted that Linton’s book, In Congo’s Shadow: One Girl’s Perilous Journey to the Heart of Africa, was largely panned by critics for “relying on untruths and cliches,” with the self-published title also getting withdrawn from Amazon.

