Kim Kardashian Reportedly Begs Kanye West To Ignore JAY-Z’s Interview And Focus On Bigger Picture [Rumors]

Kim Kardashian is allegedly pleading her husband, Kanye West, to just let go of JAY-Z’s bombshell interview in fears of having a relapse.

In a recent report by the Hollywood Life, it has been alleged that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is worried that JAY-Z’s controversial hour-long interview might set off her rapper husband. The reality star is reportedly worried that it could potentially send his health into another downward spiral.

The news outlet claimed that Kanye is most likely a ticking time bomb following JAY-Z’s revelations on Rap Radar earlier this week. Apparently, Kim is doing everything she can to convince her husband to ignore the rapper’s disses during the interview.

An alleged source revealed to the news site that the 36-year-old curvaceous beauty is allegedly “urging Kanye to not let his nemesis rile him up.”

The same source claimed that the KKW Beauty owner believes that Kanye having a relapse is exactly what JAY-Z wants, adding that the rap mogul is just waiting for her husband’s feisty response.

“She thinks that’s exactly what he wants — to goad Kanye into coming out with some crazy rant.”

There were also claims that Kim is trying to “persuade” Kanye to see the bigger picture and “not sweat the small stuff.” The reality star allegedly wants her husband to focus on the Tidal issue and use it to get back to JAY-Z.

“As far as she’s concerned, Kanye needs to focus on the Tidal dispute, and hit JAY where it really hurts — financially and professionally.”

It can be recalled that JAY-Z made headlines recently for dropping bombshells on his ongoing feud with Kanye.

In an interview with Rap Radar hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller, the “99 Problems” hitmaker admitted that things are not going so well between him and Kanye.

JAY-Z revealed that their beef reached new heights when Kanye brought up and dissed Beyonce during his concerts. Kanye also made some controversial remarks about the couple for allegedly never calling Kim to check on her after her traumatic Paris heist.

After being mum on the issue, JAY-Z opened up about being hurt when his longtime friend targeted his own family.

“You can’t bring my kids and my wife into it.”

Despite JAY-Z’s revelations, the 4:44 rapper still called Kanye his brother multiple times during the interview, sparking hopes that their friendship will survive this challenging time.

Meanwhile, Gossip Cop fact-checked claims that Kim is pleading Kanye to ignore JAY-Z’s interview. According to the debunking website, a source who has knowledge of the situation confirmed that the report is “made-up.”

The site claimed that the Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have yet to reveal what they really think about JAY-Z’s candid interview so it’s best to take the news with a grain of salt.

