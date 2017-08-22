Prince Harry And Meghan Markle ‘Not Engaged Yet’ But New Details Suggest They’re Headed That Way

Amid an avalanche of engagement rumors, a Royal insider claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “not engaged yet.” That same insider has also revealed new details suggesting that the couple are headed that direction anyway.

Rumors of an engagement have soared since the royal prince and the American actress went on a three-week romantic trip to Africa earlier this month. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Harry offered Meghan a $1 million family heirloom when he popped her the question, suggesting that Queen Elizabeth herself has given the supposed engagement her approval. The speculation seems to have strong legs to stand on on account of Harry’s recent statement declaring Botswana as his “second home.”

Unfortunately, fans of the couple may have to wait longer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to actually get married, at least if the claims of a Royal insider for Hollywood Life are anything to go by.

“Harry and Meghan are not engaged yet, reports that they are are jumping the gun slightly. They are definitely heading in that direction, but when they do get engaged Harry will follow Royal protocol and an announcement will be made by the Palace.”

“Harry and Meghan are very much in love, but they both want to make completely sure that they are ready to take the next step before doing so. Harry does not want to make the same mistake as his mother and father did,” adds the source.

Harry’s deceased mother, Princess Diana, has been on the news lately as the controversial Channel 4 documentary Diana: In Her Own Words has shed new light on the failed marriage between her and Prince Charles.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren’t likely to suffer the same fate. The couple, who have been dating for nearly a year, went public with their romance in November of last year. Since day 1, the couple have been subjected to engagement rumors, especially in the days leading up to Pippa Middleton’s wedding.

One point of contention surrounding the couple in regards to a future wedding is the matter of Meghan’s career as an actress. As an actress for Suits, she has to spend a lot of time in Canada and the U.S. If she does decide to become Harry’s wife, Markle may have to make some tough decisions.

Of course, the only way we’ll only know for sure if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged is when the Royal Palace makes an official announcement. If William and Kate’s engagement back in 2011 is anything to go by, Harry and Meghan are expected to attend a photo call at St. James’s Palace soon after the official announcement is made.

Do you think Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will get engaged before the year ends? Share your thoughts on the couple below.

