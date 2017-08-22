‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Hope Questions Hattie, Fake Marlena Gets Revenge On Andre, Gabi Is In Trouble

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of September 4 are already being released. From the sound of it, the Salem residents are going to have another intense and action-packed week. Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will question Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall). Marlena Evans’ imposter will get revenge on Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis). As for Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), she will find herself in the wrong place at the wrong time.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

According to Twitter user @lysie1984, Hattie Adams is going to be questioned by Hope Brady. It was not revealed what it is about, but John Black (Drake Hogestyn) is missing. It could also have something to do with the “unexpected death” that is coming up. In either case, Hattie will have to brush up on her acting skills if she is going to fool Hope.

That is not the only storyline Hattie will have on Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers also reveal that disguised as Marlena Evans, she will get revenge on Andre. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Andre DiMera will go to the fake Marlena asking for her help. They have a therapy session together, which should be interesting. However, fans should recall that Andre and Hattie have an unpleasant history together. He is the reason she was sent to prison in the first place.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of September 4 also include Gabi Hernandez. It seems that she will get herself in some sort of trouble. All that is known right now is she ends up in the wrong place at the wrong time. This would not be the first time Gabi has found herself in peril. However, considering Dario Hernandez’s (formerly Jordi Vilasuso) criminal history, it might have something to do with her brother.

As for “Jarlena,” expect the couple to still be trapped at Bayview. However, John and Marlena will finally brainstorm a plan to escape the mental hospital. It is only a matter of time before they expose Hattie and reclaim their lives.

What do you think is going to happen with Hattie, Andre, John, Marlena, and Gabi on Days Of Our Lives?

