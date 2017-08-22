‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season 19 Premiere Spoilers: Fin Goes International, Sets Off Political Tug-Of-War

Law & Order: SVU Season 19 will have an international storyline in the premiere episode. Titled “Gone Fishin’,” Detective Fin Tutuola (Ice-T) will cross foreign borders in order to catch a fugitive rapist. However, along the way, he might be willing to break some laws. He will also inadvertently set off a political tug-of-war that could jeopardize Rafael Barba’s (Raúl Esparza) legal case.

Possible spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen on the long-running crime series.

According to Entertainment Weekly, a script page from the premiere episode teases what to expect. Fin is chasing after a rapist who has been on the run for a long time. Six years ago, Byron Marks (Will Chase) fled to Cuba in order to avoid getting caught and convicted. The detective will cross international borders in order to nail the suspect.

However, nobody seems to know what he is really doing and it sets off a chain of events that could affect a lot of things, including Barba’s case. Law & Order: SVU new showrunner Michael Chernuchin told the website that Fin is willing to break the law, or at least consider it, in order to arrest the criminal.

“Fin sets the season going. We see something about Fin where he’s willing to break the law, or at least thinking he’s breaking the law to do the right thing. Basically, Fin tells everybody he’s going on vacation, but what he’s really doing is he goes to Havana to track down a fugitive and he catches him in Havana. That basically sets off a whole international incident. We start big, and that’s what we wanted to do. It’s a big episode, the first one.”

The Law & Order: SVU Season 19 premiere script page reveals that Byron raped at least three times. However, the suspect fled to Cuba before the Special Victims Unit could arrest him. Fin tells the other detectives that all the way back to New York City, all Byron could do is “yap.” Then, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) walks in and the rapist seems to know who she is already. She orders that the criminal be taken into “interrogation one.” That is when Byron tells Benson that he looks forward to catching up.

SVU returns Wednesdays this fall on @NBC. A post shared by Law & Order: SVU (@nbcsvu) on May 14, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

Being in the Special Victims Unit for so many years, Fin should know by now that secretly chasing after a fugitive is a bad idea. However, viewers will have to wait and see what happens with this international politically-charged episode.

The premiere episode will feature the return of Peter Jacobson. Also, expect to see Amy Smart, who portrays one of Byron’s victims. As for new cast members appearing a recurring basis, Brooke Shields landed a major part. However, details about her character are being kept under wraps for now.

On rainy days we color coordinate. ????: @therealmariskahargitay #SVU A post shared by Law & Order: SVU (@nbcsvu) on Aug 8, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

Law & Order: SVU Season 19 premieres on September 27.

[Featured Image by Virginia Sherwood/NBC]