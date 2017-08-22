‘The 100’ Season 5 Spoilers: Monty And Harper’s Complicated Relationship, Murphy To Be ‘Definitely Changed’

The 100 Season 5 does not premiere on The CW network until next year. However, there are still spoilers that are being teased. Christopher Larkin discussed Monty and Harper’s relationship. Unsure if they are still together or not after six years in space, the actor said it was complicated. Also, it appears that Murphy (Richard Harmon) might be one of the characters that change the most.

Spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen on the post-apocalyptic TV show.

According to TV Line, Christopher Larkin teased that Monty and Harper’s relationship will be complicated when the show returns in 2018. He could not say with certainty if the two are together or not. However, he did explain the factors that make things so complex with the two.

“Harper is Monty’s main lifeline at the current moment. He owes her his life. She chose him. I don’t know if they’re still together… Maybe Monty and Murphy are together. It’s been six years!”

Fans have to agree that in The 100, Monty and Harper do have a complicated union. This is especially true after the events that occurred during the Season 4 finale. The Christian Post speculated that Larkin’s statement indicated a possible romance between Murphy and Harper. However, that is just a theory and has not been confirmed.

As for Murphy, Richard Harmon hinted that the character was going to “definitely going to change” in Season 5. He wouldn’t elaborate but added that spending six years in space forces people to change. They will suddenly have to adapt, both in good and bad ways. The characters that went up to space in the rocket are confined together for a long period of time. However, they also don’t have to worry about fighting each day for their survival, like they did on Earth.

“All of us have to change up [in space]. It’s freeing in a lot of ways. Over six years, a lot of therapy can happen. Murphy’s definitely going to change.”

As for showrunner Jason Rothenberg, he teased a lot of The 100 Season 5 spoilers. However, he stayed silent when asked whether certain couples would stay together or drift apart. He would only hint that six years was a long time.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it was teased that there is a reason the rocket hasn’t come back down to Earth. The planet was supposed to be safe after five years. However, one year past that date and they are still in space. Fans are speculating that there is some sort of mechanical or electrical problem that is keeping them up there. However, they do eventually get to the ground. Rothenberg teased that it is going to be interesting to see what it’s like when all of the groups finally reunite.

