WWE Rumors: Bobby Roode To Replace Baron Corbin In ‘SmackDown Live’ Main Event Scene?

Bobby Roode lost his NXT Championship to Drew McIntyre at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III on Saturday, August 19. Many fans speculate that Roode is going to be promoted to the main roster after a very successful run in NXT. The latest rumors suggest that Roode is going to replace Baron Corbin in the main event scene on SmackDown Live.

As recapped by WWE.com, Bobby Roode unsuccessfully defended his NXT Championship against Drew McIntyre in Brooklyn. McIntyre hit Roode with the Claymore to give “Glorious” his first pinfall loss ever since making his NXT debut last year.

After the match, Adam Cole made his debut and attacked McIntyre to create a very intriguing story involving the NXT championship. All signs point to a McIntyre-Cole feud for the title with Roode re-igniting his rivalry with Roderick Strong. Roode was confronted by Strong backstage after his loss at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III.

The future of Bobby Roode will get clearer in the upcoming NXT tapings and on Tuesday when he potentially makes his main roster debut on SmackDown Live. According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Wrestle Zone), Roode is expected to join the blue brand in the upcoming Superstar Shake-Up to add depth to the heels side of things.

On the other hand, Cageside Seats added that Bobby Roode could replace Baron Corbin on the SmackDown Live pecking order. Corbin currently has backstage heat and he is expected to have a losing streak. “The Lone Wolf” failed to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Jinder Mahal and he was easily defeated by John Cena at SummerSlam.

The report added that Roode was present on Monday Night Raw the night after SummerSlam but he was not used. He could make his main roster debut on Tuesday for SmackDown Live but nothing has been confirmed at the moment. The 40-year-old superstar is still in his prime and his “Glorious” gimmick can easily get over the casual fans.

SmackDown Live needs heels at the moment with Jinder Mahal failing as a WWE champion and Baron Corbin in the dog house. Kevin Owens is involved in a feud with A.J. Styles so the main roster can really use the character of Bobby Roode.

However, it should be noted that these are still just rumors and fans need to take it with a grain of salt. Bobby Roode may or may not make his main roster debut this Tuesday on SmackDown Live, but he could get called up at the planned Superstar Shake-Up in the next couple of weeks.

