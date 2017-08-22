‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Jennifer Confronts Abe Carver In Jail, Unexpected Twist In Mayor’s Criminal Case

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Abe Carver (James Reynolds) will get a few visitors while he is behind bars. One of those is Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves). Not only have the two known each other a long time, but Jennifer is also co-owner of Salem’s newspaper, The Spectator. Is the purpose of her visit to ask Abe is the charges are accurate, or to get a statement for the paper? Perhaps, it is so she can start investigating and come up with the truth of what is really going on.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the NBC soap opera.

According to a user in the Soap Central forums, Jennifer Horton will visit Abe while he is behind bars. She confronts him about the criminal charges he is facing. Even though she is the co-owner of The Spectator, she isn’t an “out for blood” type of journalist. Jennifer will use her investigative skills and resources to dig up the truth.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the next few weeks reveal that the Salem mayor might get some help. Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) “conspire” with Abe. The fact that Hope is Jennifer’s cousin makes fans believe that the trio will conduct their own investigation.

When Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) approached Rafe and Hope with the “evidence” against, Abe, they were shocked. For a few minutes, it seemed like Hope felt like they were all blindsided by the mayor’s criminal activities. However, as one viewer mentioned in the forum, there is no way Hope believes it. Hope, Jennifer, and Abe have known each other for many years. In fact, Hope and Abe worked together at the Salem police department before he became mayor.

DOOL fans have a theory that Abe allowed himself to be arrested in order to find Dario Hernandez’s (formerly Jordi Vilasuso) real partner in crime. Based on how over-the-top Hope was reacting, viewers also believe that she is part of the undercover operation.

There's never a dull moment on the set of #DAYS. ⠀ ????: Mary Beth Evans A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Oct 24, 2016 at 9:40am PDT

Another surprising scene was when Eli showed the evidence to Rafe and Hope in a private location outside. Why wouldn’t the proof be shown at the police station? Was it to avoid having Commissioner Raines (Aaron D. Spears) overhear what was going on? It has been speculated before that Raines might be Dario’s real partner. It would explain why he wanted Lani Price (Sal Stowers) to break federal law by telling her details about an FBI case. Interestingly enough, the mayor just happens to be Lani’s father.

It's not work when you're hanging out with your friends. ❤ #DAYS ????: @marybeth.evans A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Jun 20, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

What do you think is going to happen with Abe Carver on Days Of Our Lives? Was his arrest part of a trap to get Dario’s real partner, who might be Commissioner Raines?

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images for NATAS]