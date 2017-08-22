‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Theo Gets Jealous Of Tripp And Claire, But Is He Overreacting?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, August 22 reveal that Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) will get jealous. He will see Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) and Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) share an embrace. However, is there reason to be concerned or is the hug innocent?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is going to happen on the NBC soap opera.

According to the television listings for Direct TV, there will be several things happening in Salem. One of those includes Theo Carver getting jealous when he sees Tripp and Claire hugging each other. However, it might not be as it seems. The young man might be overreacting, but the fact that he is jealous indicates that he really does have feelings for his ex-girlfriend.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, sneak peek photos were published. One of those included a picture of Tripp and Claire in the loft together. They appear to be having a serious conversation. Claire looks like she is patiently listening to what Tripp is saying. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Days Of Our Lives spoilers also reveal that on Tuesday, Joey Johnson (James Lastovic) will have a going away party. He is confessing to the murder of Ava, Tripp’s biological mother, and going to prison.

Chances are that Tripp and Claire are talking about the entire situation. Remember, it was Claire that convinced him to talk to Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans). Due to her stopping him, Claire prevented Tripp from skipping town. He eventually found out that it wasn’t Kayla that killed Ava, but his own brother. However, it seems that things have settled down since then. Sneak peek photos also show Tripp and Joey giving each other a tight, warm brotherly hug.

A little co-star collaboration ???? this girls a bosss???? #Days?? A post shared by kyguy (@kylerpettis) on Mar 13, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also tease that on August 22, Theo will question his father about being arrested. That won’t be Abe Carver’s (James Reynolds) only visitor. Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) will also confront the mayor about the criminal charges. Also, expect there to be a twist in the whole case, which could be a good or bad thing, depending on what it is.

Just tryna get my selfie game up ???? A post shared by kyguy (@kylerpettis) on Jul 12, 2017 at 7:32pm PDT

What do you think is going to happen with Tripp, Claire, and Theo on Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com]