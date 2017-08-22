Donald Trump Stares Directly At The Sun During The Eclipse, Twitter Explodes With Laughter

Donald Trump has broken Twitter once again after the 45th President of the United States decided to stare directly at the sun during the phenomenal solar eclipse on Monday.

The 71-year-old American leader has made yet another historical moment his own, making headlines after he decided to look at the sun despite several warnings from his aides, CNN reported.

According to the report, the president glimpsed the solar eclipse not only once, but three times without wearing any protection for his eyes.

Citing the White House pool report, CNN explained that Trump gestured at the people who were also enjoying the rare opportunity to witness the moon eclipse over the sun before he sneaked in a glimpse of the majestic sky.

By the looks of it, Trump was implored to look at the sun after one of the White House aides told him not to.

“At approximately 2:39, the President initially gesticulated to the crowd below and pointed at the sky. As he did so, one of the White House aides standing beneath the Blue Room Balcony shouted ‘don’t look.'”

While Donald Trump eventually decided to wear protective glasses to continue watching the solar eclipse, the scene immediately made it to the social media and has become yet more ammo for his haters.

There are 3 certainties in life: 1. Death

2. Taxes

3. Donald Trump looking directly at the Solar Eclipse pic.twitter.com/DiWB2KGM4a — Lester, The Writer (@TheLesterLee) August 21, 2017

Thought warnings about Sun were fake news… — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) August 21, 2017

One even joked about Trump’s possible excuse for looking at the sun without eye protection despite experts deeming it unsafe.

"My eyes are the best. I have the best eyes. Nobody can see the eclipse like me. Believe me."- Trump on Eclipse 2017. — Tricia Fairness (@LadybugTrish1) August 21, 2017

Based on NASA’s website, the only safe way to watch the solar eclipse—especially when the moon hasn’t fully covered the sun—is through the use of eye protection.

“The only safe way to look directly at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special-purpose solar filters, such as ‘eclipse glasses’ or hand-held solar viewers.”

Of course, there is that one moment when it is safe to look at the eclipsed sun, based on NASA’s report.

“Looking directly at the sun is unsafe except during the brief total phase of a solar eclipse (“totality”), when the moon entirely blocks the sun’s bright face, which will happen only within the narrow path of totality.”

Could it be possible that Donald Trump stared directly at the solar eclipse at that precise moment? We may never know.

What we do know is that even before Monday’s astronomical phenomenon, the phrases “Donald Trump” and “solar eclipse” has become somewhat trending on Twitter, with many wishing—and inadvertently predicting—that the president would decide to look at the sun.

I need Donald Trump to look into the solar eclipse without them protection glasses..I'm trying to see something real quick — THE BOY THAT SING ???? (@Officialalexjay) August 21, 2017

I lowkey hope Donald Trump stares into the solar eclipse and burns his retina. — Xander Jennings (@xanderpjennings) August 21, 2017

Has anyone told Donald Trump he's supposed to look directly into the solar eclipse? Just trying to help out. — Emily Longeretta (@emilylongeretta) August 21, 2017

Good morning! Happy Monday! I hope Donald Trump takes a long look at the solar eclipse without the special protective glasses. — ACon, not Akon. (@anconl16) August 21, 2017

All jokes aside, Saint Louis University ophthalmologist and retina specialist Dr. Sveta Kavali said in a video, cited by E! News, explained that it is indeed possible to go blind by staring at the sun.

“That damage is typically irreversible, and there’s no treatment for this.”

“The way the damage occurs on a cellular basis is that the UV rays from the sun induces a photochemical reaction that damages the photo receptors of the retina, and the part of the retina that’s damaged is the part that’s responsible for your central vision,” she added.

Do you have an opinion on Donald Trump staring at the solar eclipse? Share it with us in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]