‘NCIS’ Season 15: Mark Harmon Not Ready To Give Up Role Despite Alleged Frail Condition?

The NCIS cancellation rumors have been spreading like wildfire after the ratings dropped following the departure of two of the major characters from the CBS show. As if that’s not enough bad news for the fans, reports claimed that Mark Harmon may be quitting the show to focus more on his health. The beloved actor’s exit will significantly affect the ratings and it is expected to drop even more.

Being one of the lead stars of NCIS since day one, the presence of Mark Harmon (Leroy Jethro Gibbs) has definitely added to the success of the show. But if rumors are to be believed, then all good things certainly come to an end.

Fans have started to notice that the 65-year-old actor is looking extra thin in NCIS Season 14 that led them to worry about his health. Although he is one of the reasons why viewers got hooked with the action police procedural television series, many were suggesting that Mark Harmon should take a break and get his healthy self back.

While it is quite normal for Mark Harmon’s appearance to change since he is obviously getting older, people are so used to the NCIS Season 15 actor being fit that seeing him looking thinner than usual started concerns.

Mark Harmon may be known for his character on the CBS show, but he has been in the business for over three decades. Although he is mostly known for being a television and film actor, the star actually started his career as an athlete, which explains why he is fit and healthy all his life.

Despite his alleged frail condition, Mark Harmon is still very much a part of NCIS Season 15. Although he has not recently talked about the concerns regarding his health, the actor is proving to everyone that he still got enough gas in the tank to reprise his iconic role.

Meanwhile, Mark Harmon has previously opened up to Men’s Fitness that he is still trying to keep himself active and in shape until now even though he can no longer do what he used to do when he was younger.

“I try to take care of myself and try to eat well and try to get [my] rest. I don’t do the same stuff I was doing when I was 24 years old.”

NCIS Season 15 will return on September 26, Tuesday, at 8/7c

