Beyonce Shows Off Famous Curves In $179 Mini Dress 10 Weeks After Giving Birth To Twins

Beyonce continues to slay! The mother of three recently showed off her stunning post-baby bod just 10 weeks after giving birth to twins Sir and Rumi.

On Monday, Queen Bey took to Instagram and flaunted her astounding weight loss in another sexy ensemble. The 35-year-old voluptuous beauty shared a series of sexy snaps in a video montage, perfectly in sync to Prince’s 1986 hit, “Kiss.”

In the clip, Beyonce can be seen rocking a House of CB “Fifi” dress — a ruched off-the-shoulder red mini dress, which retails for $179. Beyonce’s sexy outfit accentuated her famous curves and derriere as she strikes various poses.

While the red mini dress seems affordable compared to Beyonce’s other designer outfits, the “Formation” singer accessorized the look with a few luxurious items.

JAY-Z’s wife matched her chic and sexy look with a green Bouguessa trench, a navy Chiara Boni bag and a pair of black strappy Saint Laurent heels. She also donned an Erickson Beamon “Smoking Jacket” earrings worth $553 and an assortment of emerald and silver rings.

The Lemonade singer also shared the photos on her website and titled it “Wine and Grind.”

This is not the first time Beyonce shared photos of her post-baby style. The pop star has been slowly returning to the spotlight as evident with her numerous photos and videos shared on her social media accounts in recent weeks.

Interestingly, this also marks the second time in a month that Beyonce rocked a less pricey ensemble. Previously, the “Single Ladies” singer sported a $280 casual outfit — a yellow graphic crop top shirt by Fila and a pair of distressed Daisy Dukes.

Apparently, Beyonce’s latest night-out ensemble is a far cry from her pricey maternity style, such as a matching $5,395 Dolce & Gabbana dresses for her and daughter Blue Ivy.

Regardless of the price tag, Beyonce can definitely rock any outfit with confidence.

With Beyonce’s latest photos, many were quick to notice that the singer appeared to successfully drop her pregnancy weight. In fact, sources close to the singer revealed that she has been working out again and even going to the gym with JAY-Z.

There were also claims that the singer has been attending classes at SoulCycle in the past few weeks. However, it was noted that Beyonce is going easy on her typically intense workout, especially since she’s still recovering from giving birth to Sir and Rumi.

