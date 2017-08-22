‘Alaskan Bush People’ Season 7 Finale: Blazing A New Trail

Alaskan Bush People Season 7 is down to its two-hour finale episode. The synopsis is out, which teases that the family is setting out a new Browntown.

Alaskan Bush People Season 7 Episode 8 is titled “Blazing A New Trail.” The synopsis, via Discovery Channel, reads as follows.

“As the Brown family adapts after closing their dream homestead, they charge toward a new beginning with the skills and knowledge they’ve acquired over 35 years in the Alaskan wilderness.”

In last week’s episode of the Alaskan Bush People, the family talked about where they would open a new chapter of their life. They don’t want to live in California because it’s too crowded and too modern for them. Eventually, they chose Colorado, where there’s a 40-acre parcel of land in which they think they could build their new Browntown. Billy and Ami shared that it is near the place where they started to fell in love with the forest over 30 years ago.

While details are scarce as to what the Alaskan Bush People season finale would be about, fans are hoping to see the new Browntown. The Brown family was seen in a couple of places in the past months, which apparently was during the road trip they planned for mom Ami. In the episode, Billy said they should visit the location, and they have a few days to do it before Ami begins with her cancer treatment. There were also reports that the production crew was seen in Colorado a few weeks back, which suggest that they might have already filmed some scenes there.

The Browns are currently in California, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. They are heading to Colorado, as confirmed in Alaskan Bush People, but it is not yet official whether reports of a new season are true. According to ABP Exposed, the family is going to film Season 8 soon in Colorado before they go back to California for Ami’s next round of chemotherapy.

Ami Brown has been diagnosed with late-stage lung cancer, which has reportedly progressed from stage 3B to stage 4. It was a devastating news, but the family remains strong together. Ami is excited to start their adventure in Colorado and urged her family to have some fun.

Alaskan Bush People Season 7 finale airs on Wednesday at 9 p.m. on the Discovery Channel.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]