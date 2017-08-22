Jason Momoa Brings Kids On Their First All Blacks Game After Going ‘Aqua Papa’ On The ‘Aquaman’ Set

Jason Momoa is not wasting precious time to make sure that his kids have the best childhood memories possible and no childhood photo album is complete without a picture of the set of DC’s Aquaman, right?

Despite this busy schedule, the 38-year-old Game of Thrones actor is still able to find time to spend with his children with wife, Lisa Bonet.

In fact, he showed 10-year-old Lola and 8-year-old Nakoa-Wolf what he can do while portraying Arthur Curry, whose alter ego is the powerful King of the Sea in the DC Extended Universe, when they visited him on the set of Aquaman last week.

According to Pop Sugar, proud “aqua papa” shared an Instagram photo of him and his children while sporting matching tattoos on set. The kids’ inks are temporary, of course.

Quoting the 80’s song “I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues” from Elton John, Jason Momoa added a sweet message for his kids that will definitely make you think again about seeing him as nothing more than the savage Dothraki King Khal Drogo he portrayed in the Game of Thrones.

His post also emitted a certain level of love for his children as he calls them the “loves of my life.”

“Raising sensitive savages Priceless day on set proud to be aqua papa. OHANA,” he wrote. Check it out.

"I simply love you more than I love life itself" listening to Elton with the loves of my life. Raising sensitive savages Priceless day on set proud to be aqua papa. OHANA A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Aug 16, 2017 at 3:46am PDT

On Sunday, he took them to their first All Blacks game, sharing a part of him that they haven’t seen before, per Entertainment Tonight. Apparently, Jason Momoa is a big fan of the New Zealand rugby team, based on his Instagram post.

Greatest papa moment watching my babies first all blacks haka. Greatest team on earth. #allblacks Mahalo to fox sports for the seats and earnie Epic game Love u NZ. A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Aug 19, 2017 at 8:21pm PDT

Later on, he shared another image of him with his kids after the game had concluded.

My lovees. My all blacks. My popcorn Happy papa. #missumama @allblacks Aloha j A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Aug 19, 2017 at 9:36pm PDT

While he may not look like it, the father-of-two has always been known to put his family first as he makes Instagram an avenue for pictures and loving messages for his little ones as well as his wife Lisa Bonet and his stepdaughter, Divergent star Zoë Kravitz.

In fact, the Inquisitr has previously reported about moments when he is protective of his children’s privacy, like the time when he begged the Australian paparazzi to give them some private time in June. He even passed as that dreamy Hollywood hunk, thanks to his Instagram relationship goals moments with his wife despite being an under-the-radar couple.

