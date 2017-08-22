Nathaniel Richmond Photos: Man Shoots Ohio Judge Joseph Bruzzese Jr. After His Son Convicted Of 2012 Rape

Nathaniel Richmond was the father of Ma’Lik Richmond, a football player who was accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in 2012, along with Trent Mays. Nathaniel can be seen in the above photo in court in Steubenville, Ohio, on Sunday, March 17, 2013. Richmond was apologizing to the rape victim and the West Virginia girl’s family in the wake of Ma’Lik and Trent being found delinquent on the rape charges and other charges after their case was done. Now Nathaniel is being identified as the dead suspect who shot Judge Joseph J. Bruzzese, Jr. A probation officer shot back at Richmond, as did the judge, during the ambush by Nathaniel, according to Heavy.

Judge Bruzzese was injured when he was shot on Monday, August 21, at approximately 8 a.m. while walking to the Court of Common Pleas for the Jefferson County courthouse in Steubenville, Ohio. Nathaniel was killed at the scene of the crime by the probation officer. Ma’Lik was eventually released after he served time for his charges in a juvenile detention center. Richmond went back to his high school football team, so it’s not clear if there was any connection between Nathaniel and the judge he shot.

Bruzzese was shot as he walked down an alley next to the courthouse, and the fact that the judge was armed is being used as a reason for judges, prosecutors, and others to also carry guns to protect themselves against such threats. Bruzzese is “doing fine” in the hospital after the shooting, according to the Herald Star Online.

On Facebook, Nathaniel reportedly went by the name “Mamir abdull muhumad.” A video from the courthouse shooting displays Richmond and the judge firing approximately five times each. Whether Richmond’s motivation to the shooting is related to the fact that Youngstown State recently stated that Ma’Lik would forfeit one year of eligibility remains to be seen. A petition had been signed by more than 10,000 people that forced Youngstown State to stop Ma’Lik from playing. The judge who was shot didn’t have a connection to the Steubenville rape case, at least not in any way that has been discovered. Nathaniel had a case pending in the courts, along with a history of criminality. Authorities claim Richmond had been drinking the night prior to his court appearance.

