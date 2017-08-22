Barron Starts Shark Frenzy For E-Commerce, Youngest Trump Online Trendsetter

Barron Trump started a shark frenzy online after he made his way up the steps to board Air Force One on Sunday. During that very short public journey, he sported a red t-shirt depicting a shark with the words “On Your Mark, Tiger Shark!”

While it is usually the description of Melania Trump’s outfit that makes the headlines, it looks like Barron’s shirt reeled in the biggest buzz of the day. Folks online found it a refreshing change from the very cordial clothing he donned when he first stepped into the public spotlight.

According to Opposing Views, the buzz online about Barron’s t-shirt soon morphed into the start of a sell-out on Zulily, the popular e-commerce store. It didn’t take long for J Crew to put up a notice on their website saying they were “sorry” that the t-shirt “was so popular,” but it’s now “sold out.”

Opposing Views suggests these positive reports regarding Barron Trump are a “departure from previous media exposure about the president’s young son, which has largely been negative.” Others across the social media sites also found it refreshing to see Barron spotlighted for his choice of fashion.

That negative media reports were relentless and seemingly never-ending, starting from Barron’s first prolonged public appearance at the Republican National Convention when his dad accepted the party’s nomination for president. He was a tired 10-year-old kid, but the critics attempted to turn it into so much more.

https://t.co/NacacS2VdA The writer must be jealous. Lol. Shirt sold out in 10 min from JCrew. — Name (@TexanInTexas) August 22, 2017

It didn’t stop there. It wasn’t long before a few grown adults with notable names offered up some deplorable remarks while attempting to hide behind the veil of comedy. They didn’t seem to care that their inappropriate attempts of comedy targeted a boy of only 10, now 11, as Opposing Views described. While this has all but stopped, there are still some out there that continue their negativity toward Barron. One website today saw the wrath of the Internet come down upon them when critiquing Barron’s mode of dress as inappropriate for White House attire.

“The Internet comes storming to Barron Trump’s defense,” reports the Independent Journal on Monday after the youngest son of Donald Trump was attacked online about his mode of dress not being worthy of the White House. It was the website The Daily Caller that suggested, “It’s High Time Barron Trump Starts Dressing Like He’s In the White House.”

Chelsea Clinton Just Jumped To Barron Trump’s Defense After Conservative Site Attacked Him https://t.co/yuTxDUsZOa pic.twitter.com/hAvqPmVppE — Daily_Politics (@Daily_Polius) August 22, 2017

The article pointed out that Barron’s casual clothes as not White House-worthy. Still, many online believed they looked very collegiate. According to Independent Journal, “The internet reacted like a mama bear, defending Barron Trump and declaring the president’s kid off-limits.”

People were furious and folks from both parties expressed their disdain over that article. Even Chelsea Clinton took part in defending Barron, which is something she has done before.

According to many of the tweets about Barron Trump today, he was seen as a bit of a trendsetter. This is the second t-shirt worn by the youngest Trump child to go viral and zip its way to a sell-out.

Back in June, Barron was pictured walking across the White House lawn with his mom and dad after the trio just stepped off the helicopter. He was wearing a light-blue t-shirt with the words “The Expert” written across his chest at the time.

Internet Comes Storming to Barron Trump's Defense After Website Launches Mind-Boggling Attack https://t.co/Fu4Orf5bNJ — kioman (@kioman) August 22, 2017

It wasn’t long before J Crew’s website posted “We’re sorry. This item has been so popular, it has sold out,” according to USA Today.

J Crew offered up these words on their website about the t-shirt Barron made so popular in the beginning of the summer. They said, “Whatever his skill set may be, this is the T-shirt that identifies him as the expert.” The Expert t-shirt went for $29.50 each.

[Featured Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]