John Cena And Roman Reigns Meet In Ring During Monday’s WWE Show, Big Match Follows

During the latest episode of WWE Raw on Monday, fans finally saw John Cena and Roman Reigns in the same ring together. Unfortunately, it wasn’t for any sort of official match just yet. The segment featured WWE free agent John Cena arriving at the Monday night show and proceeding to call out his fellow superstar. However, the two major stars were soon interrupted by the WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz who had several complaints to address himself. In addition, John Cena got a visit from another competitor who wanted a piece of him on the Raw roster.

The latest episode of Raw from Brooklyn, New York took place one night after WWE’s SummerSlam 2017 pay-per-view. During one segment, WWE Raw General Manager Kurt Angle introduced John Cena, who as a free agent is appearing on Raw now. PW Torch reported that Cena spoke about wanting to join the Monday night show because of a “certain WWE superstar.” Before he could say a name, Roman Reigns’ music hit and he came out to a mixture of boos and cheers. Reigns got in the ring to confront Cena saying the only time he seems to be looking for him is when he “runs his mouth on Twitter” referring to some back and forth tweet jabs the two exchanged. Cena says that he didn’t come there to talk.

WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz arrived out to interrupt, complaining how he was given a spot on the pre-show ahead of SummerSlam last night and didn’t even defend his title on the main PPV. Last night’s six-man tag match featured Miz, Bo Dallas, and Curtis Axel defeating Jason Jordan and The Hardy Boyz in front of an empty-looking Barclays Center. He talked about Cena and Reigns having all sorts of opportunities, but for some reason, he isn’t getting many of those.

The Miz said after 12 years of giving his “blood, sweat and tears” he deserves to be at the top of the card. Cena told him if he wanted a moment they could give him one. The 16-time champion suggested that he and Roman Reigns take on The Miz and one of his “Miztourage” members. Miz told Cena “No” because he’s not dressed to wrestle. That brought out Samoa Joe who came to the ring and volunteered himself as The Miz’s tag partner.

As WrestleZone reported, the four superstars ended up getting into a huge brawl in the ring. Samoa Joe took a shot at Cena to start it and Miz tried to go after Reigns but was knocked out of the ring. Miz’s Miztourage tried to help out but were also struck by Roman. Cena went for an Attitude Adjustment on Joe who was able to slide off and put on the Coquina Clutch. However, Reigns rushed over to hit a Superman Punch and cleared Joe from the ring. That left Cena and Reigns alone in the ring, but it would also lead to a tag-team match being booked for later on Raw.

The booked tag team matchup on WWE Raw would put John Cena and Roman Reigns on the same side to take on the team of Samoa Joe and The Miz. In that main event match, John Cena and Roman Reigns were victorious by pinfall but it didn’t happen with an incident occurring between the two superstars.

Towards the close, John Cena was the legal man in the match but got put into Samoa Joe’s Coquina Clutch. Roman Reigns rushed in to try to make a save with the Superman Punch but accidentally hit Cena with it. From there, Reigns and Joe ended up going to the outside. The Miz tried to get his finishing move on Cena but it was countered into the Attitude Adjustment with Cena getting the pinfall. After the match, Reigns and Cena had words with Reigns seeming to say “my bad” to Cena for the punch in the ring. The show closed as Reigns had walked off from Cena.

There are a lot of fans who are still looking forward to seeing the two top superstars in the company square off in the ring. One has to wonder if this early tease of a John Cena vs. Roman Reigns match will lead to them having an actual match within the next few months or if WWE just wanted to give fans an early teaser ahead of a bigger event like WrestleMania.

As of this report, John Cena and Roman Reigns continue to lead as the odds-on favorites to win the 2018 Royal Rumble. The Paddy Power Irish sports book lists the two competitors at 9 to 4 odds to win the Royal Rumble match which takes place on Sunday, January 28, 2018. Will the two competitors cross paths again before that, during the match itself, or well after?

